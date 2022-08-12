ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Athlete of the Week: Westfield safety follows older brothers’ path to Purdue

Dillon Thieneman is set to follow in his brothers’ footsteps. His older brothers, Jake and Brennan, played safety on Purdue University football team. Dillon, a 6-foot, 190-pound Westfield High School senior free safety, committed to play for the Boilermakers in June. However, one difference is Jake and Brennan joined...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Butler University facility for competitive gaming gets new tenant

INDIANAPOLIS — There's some exciting news for Butler's esports program. The group "Beast Coast" is the newest tenant to move into the university's "Esports Park". They're a leading e-gaming network using the facility for competitive training. (Note: The video associated with this story is a previous 13News report about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Indianapolis, IN
usalaxmagazine.com

UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out

University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation

INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mitch Daniels
indyschild.com

Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022

As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic Wings to the state in a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IndyCar’s Colton Herta from the track to the stage

INDIANAPOLIS – With no IndyCar race this weekend, drivers can kick back and charge up for the final three races of the season. Different drivers have different techniques. Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta likes a loud environment. FOX59 photojournalist Brett Bensley gives racing fans a backstage pass to one of Herta’s passions away from the track.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

