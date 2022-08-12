The second annual Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will be held over two days, Sept. 9 and 10, at Calkins Field, just north of Wayland on Division Avenue in Leighton Township. The first Balloonfest took place a year ago at the old airport and it was hailed as an amazing success, with more than 4,000 people in attendance and featuring more than 10 hot air balloons.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO