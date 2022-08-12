Read full article on original website
‘Everyday Joys’ author to take a leave of absence
Denise Dykstra, who writes a weekly “Everyday Joys” column for Townbroadcast, is taking a leave of absence because she has been asked to work on a big writing project. “I am ecstatic! And honored. And very overwhelmed,” Dykstra said. However, because of this writing project, she said...
City Council pressured to adopt golf cart ordinance
Nearly 40 people packed the City Hall Council Chambers Monday night to advocate for a local ordinance permitting use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) or golf carts within the city limits. However, city officials are insisting that it must be clear whether the request is for golf carts or ORVs. Amy...
Steve Stepek appointed to open Wayland Council seat
Steve Stepek, executive director of the Kalamazoo Area Transportation Study, was appointed to a vacant seat on the Wayland City Council Monday night. Stepek, who has served on the City Planning Commission for about two years, fills a seat vacated by former Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer Antel, who resigned to seek the office of mayor, for which she will be unopposed in November.
2nd annual Hot Air Balloon festival returns Sept. 9-10
The second annual Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will be held over two days, Sept. 9 and 10, at Calkins Field, just north of Wayland on Division Avenue in Leighton Township. The first Balloonfest took place a year ago at the old airport and it was hailed as an amazing success, with more than 4,000 people in attendance and featuring more than 10 hot air balloons.
