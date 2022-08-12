Read full article on original website
Mark Wallace
4d ago
We need to create a brand new news category labeled, "Thugs in Sports." Somebody seems to be arrested or accused of something almost every day. Makes me sad.
Reply
4
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Texas man charged with defrauding Spokane resident of $345,000
SPOKANE - Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that a Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Joseph Osinski, 57, of Arlington Texas, with 6 counts of fraud. "Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which cause significant...
This Isn’t NASCAR – TikTok User Has A Tip For Houston, Texas Drivers
One thing will always be true about Texas: There are a lot of people in this big state, which also means there are a ton of drivers here as well. If you've survived the nightmare of driving through Houston, Texas, you know only a handful of those drivers have any idea what they're doing.
Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System
Texans are encouraged to use iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity. AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring “Walker, Texas Ranger” Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Texas QBs for 2022 HS football season
AUSTIN, Texas (BVM) – It’d be a tough task to find high school football better than the product that exists in the Lone Star State. With three teams in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, there will be plenty of high-end talent taking the field this fall in the state of Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
Circulating post debunked by police departments in Texas
Authorities in Texas are warning residents of a circulating false post that claims a serial killer is "hunting" in their area.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Boat ends up on median after truck crashes on Texas freeway
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Drivers on Interstate 35W saw an unusual sight after a boat launched off a trailer and onto the concrete barrier.Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Aug.15 in the northbound lanes of I-35W near State Highway 170.A Ford F-250 pickup that was pulling a trailer with a boat had slammed into a concrete barrier. The boat was not properly secured to the trailer, police said, and due to the sudden deceleration of the pickup coming to a stop on the concrete barrier, dismounted the trailer, struck the rear of the passenger compartment, and vaulted in between the two center medians at that portion of the freeway. The force of the collision also caused the trailer to detach from the pickup truck.It took three wreckers to tow away the pickup truck, boat, and trailer.The driver of the pickup was not injured and didn't need medical attention at the scene.
KHOU
'Invasive' crawfish found in Texas and some say they taste good
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
WFAA
Central Texas team wins Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas. Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings. Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of...
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
Beto says, "Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor." Beto O'Rourke. Today, the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to call Greg Abbott the " inflation Governor." The Tweet quickly went viral and outlined the increased costs since Abbott became Governor of Texas.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
19K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 2