The internet is full of advice on just about everything, including plant care.As the director of a plant diagnostic laboratory and expert on plant medicine, I help people manage their plants’ health. Here are four trends I’ve seen online recently that have stood out as being especially misleading or potentially damaging to plants.Watering orchids and other plants with ice cubesMultiple sites claim ice cubes can be used to give orchids a “just right” amount of water. The fact is tropical plants hate cold temperatures. Leaving ice near an orchid’s roots may damage them.Nearly all houseplants, including orchids, will prefer lukewarm...

GARDENING ・ 41 MINUTES AGO