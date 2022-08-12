ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch just after 7:00 p.m. from the corner of Cheateau Street and Bordeaux Street, which is located in the Meadows neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and non life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022. Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. It happened just before noon on May 27...
GREENWOOD, LA
K945

Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake

My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Teens Arrested After Firing Guns Illegally

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department arrested two men Friday, August 12, for firing their weapons at a third man. Isaiah Barrett, 19, and Lazarius Capers, 18, were arrested after an investigation led to their involvement in the shooting incident. BCPD patrol officers were dispatched to shots fired call...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Marshall Police Department expands community policing program

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has appointed three more community officers to serve the city. The Community Policing Program initially started with the New Town Neighborhood. Now, it will serve the entire city, according to Chief Cliff Carruth. “We have a Community Police Officer representing all four...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove

The Community Policing Program initially started with the New Town Neighborhood. Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. These options will be available to customers through Oct. 31, 2022. Red River Revel introduces...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139

August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
PRINCETON, LA
KTAL

Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX

