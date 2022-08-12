Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch just after 7:00 p.m. from the corner of Cheateau Street and Bordeaux Street, which is located in the Meadows neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and non life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
KSLA
Marshall man charged in Greenwood fatal crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall man is behind bars, accused of causing a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others in late May 2022. Stephen Stasny, 40, is charged with vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. It happened just before noon on May 27...
Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake
My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Bossier Teens Arrested After Firing Guns Illegally
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department arrested two men Friday, August 12, for firing their weapons at a third man. Isaiah Barrett, 19, and Lazarius Capers, 18, were arrested after an investigation led to their involvement in the shooting incident. BCPD patrol officers were dispatched to shots fired call...
KSLA
Marshall Police Department expands community policing program
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department has appointed three more community officers to serve the city. The Community Policing Program initially started with the New Town Neighborhood. Now, it will serve the entire city, according to Chief Cliff Carruth. “We have a Community Police Officer representing all four...
Shreveport Pet Store Trying to Identify Suspected Snake Thieves
A Shreveport pet store is missing a python after thieves decided to take it from it's enclosure. Security video released to Ark-La-Tex Homepage shows the 3 suspects walking in to The Pet Zone on Jewella Avenue on a busy Saturday (8/13/22) afternoon. The suspects can be seen walking over to...
KSLA
Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.
KSLA
Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove
The Community Policing Program initially started with the New Town Neighborhood. Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. These options will be available to customers through Oct. 31, 2022. Red River Revel introduces...
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
westcentralsbest.com
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
The Excitement is Building Over New North Bossier Restaurant
Remember When All the Rumors Started That a New Brewery Was Coming to the East Bank?. Then we found out that the new business coming to the East Bank was going to be El Patio. Later on, we did find out that Red River Brewpub was coming to the East Bank so maybe all the rumors were true.
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
Bossier Cops Looking For 2 Women Stealing From Dollar General
For the past couple of years there has been a considerable number of people who have voiced their unhappiness with some big time retailers for using "Self Checkout" in lieu of staffing that checkout line with a bonified employee. This case will certainly fuel that fire as another reason why...
KTAL
Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
