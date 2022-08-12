ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer does not need to testify in abortion case, Michigan appeals court says

A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state.  The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers.  Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
State
Michigan State
lansingcitypulse.com

Former doctor can't sue attorney for malpractice

MONDAY, Aug. 15 — The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against former Lansing Dr. Shannon Wiggins' suit against her criminal attorney. The reason? She missed the deadline to file a malpractice case. Wiggins sued Lansing attorney G. Sal Gani because he had defended her husband, Mohamad Abduljaber, in a...
LANSING, MI
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

How ‘Midwestern’ is Michigan?

Michiganders love to pride themselves on being good Midwesterners, but apparently, we don’t have much Midwestern pride. That’s according to a new study published by the Washington Post. When I think Midwestern, I like of states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. But, this study factored...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.

