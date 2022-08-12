Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer does not need to testify in abortion case, Michigan appeals court says
A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state. The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed. ...
Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers. Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
Pharmaceutical sales representative sentenced for defrauding MSU
A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million. He is Daniel Brown from Dimondale.
Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
Former doctor can't sue attorney for malpractice
MONDAY, Aug. 15 — The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against former Lansing Dr. Shannon Wiggins' suit against her criminal attorney. The reason? She missed the deadline to file a malpractice case. Wiggins sued Lansing attorney G. Sal Gani because he had defended her husband, Mohamad Abduljaber, in a...
Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative errors should disqualify it, group argues
A group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in Michigan's constitution has asked state officials to reject the proposal because of text formatting mistakes in the petition circulated for signatures. Citizens to Support MI Women and Children said there are 43 "serious errors" in the...
Ultra-MAGA delegates win at county conventions across the state; Reckling leaves early
So-called “Ultra MAGA” candidates, alt-conservative Republicans who have adopted an “America First” isolationist philosophy, swept GOP county conventions across Michigan on Thursday night in the runup to the Michigan Republican Party convention on Aug. 27 in Lansing. In Macomb and Hillsdale counties, personality conflicts and ideological...
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
Governor Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill
Opinion | Why Michigan abortion law confusion will linger until November
If you're a physician who treats Michigan women seeking an abortion, the good news is that nobody is coming to arrest you. Not yet, at least — and probably not before the end of this year, if ever. Oh, there's plenty of uncertainty lurking between now and then, like the hearing this Wednesday in Oakland County, where Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham could...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
How ‘Midwestern’ is Michigan?
Michiganders love to pride themselves on being good Midwesterners, but apparently, we don’t have much Midwestern pride. That’s according to a new study published by the Washington Post. When I think Midwestern, I like of states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. But, this study factored...
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be appropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
