Farmington, MO

KMOV

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at Kirkwood home

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend over the weekend in Kirkwood. Elizabeth Gill died after being shot late Saturday night at her home. Todd M. Wilbert, 54, was later charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon-while inebriated, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Farmington, MO
Farmington, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Hawthorne Drive
KMOV

Toddler found safe after being reported missing in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – The Frontenac Police Department is thanking those who helped to find a toddler who was reported missing Monday afternoon. Sylvia was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Countryside Lane, according to police. She was wearing a white dress with a floral print.
FRONTENAC, MO
KMOV

Man dies after being hit by a car in north St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when he was hit by a car in north St. Louis early Monday. The unidentified man was walking in the 6500 block of Hall Street at around 2:22 a.m. The driver of the Ford Focus that hit the man told officers she slowed down and attempted to avoid hitting the man.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Public Safety
Public Safety
KMOV

Growing number of flooded homes being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLMPD plans to reduce downtown 12-hour shifts by end of month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the summer winds down, St. Louis police officers in the downtown and downtown west neighborhoods are going off extended shifts. “Our goal is to have, to go back to the eight-hour shifts on the weekends after the weekend of August 27 and August 28,” said SLMPD Major Renee Kriesmann.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project. What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New Midtown development already drawing in new tenants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Within the last few weeks, residents have started moving into Steelcote Flats, a brand new apartment building just north of SSM Hospital off Chouteau. Developers said they’re planning this area to bring young adults and professionals to Midtown and into St. Louis City. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

