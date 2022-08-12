Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMOV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at Kirkwood home
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend over the weekend in Kirkwood. Elizabeth Gill died after being shot late Saturday night at her home. Todd M. Wilbert, 54, was later charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon-while inebriated, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
KMOV
Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
KMOV
Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money. A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Toddler found safe after being reported missing in Frontenac
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – The Frontenac Police Department is thanking those who helped to find a toddler who was reported missing Monday afternoon. Sylvia was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Countryside Lane, according to police. She was wearing a white dress with a floral print.
KMOV
Man dies after being hit by a car in north St. Louis overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when he was hit by a car in north St. Louis early Monday. The unidentified man was walking in the 6500 block of Hall Street at around 2:22 a.m. The driver of the Ford Focus that hit the man told officers she slowed down and attempted to avoid hitting the man.
KMOV
Frustration felt by SLPS parents over bus shortages while other districts say they’re good to go for the fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One day after St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district leaders announced bus routes for eight schools in the district would be suspended temporarily, parents like Jen Wadley continue to panic. “Here we are a week before school starts and, ‘Oh yeah, your kid has no...
KMOV
Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Growing number of flooded homes being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
KMOV
‘It feels impossible’; flood victims wade through clean-up efforts as hundreds of homes are condemned
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Outside of Carol Horth’s University City home sits a large red dumpster filled with flood-soaked furniture, clothing and memories. “I’ve lost half of my belongings in the basement, so I can’t walk away from the balance of what I have,” said Horth, who’s lived in the home on Birch Lane for two decades.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
KMOV
Despite rain, Jim Butler Auto Group shows up for Playground Project
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a rainy Tuesday morning, but that didn’t stop Jim Butler Auto Group from stopping by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club to check out the progress. The posts are in place and the concrete has been poured. The volunteers were given...
KMOV
SLMPD plans to reduce downtown 12-hour shifts by end of month
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the summer winds down, St. Louis police officers in the downtown and downtown west neighborhoods are going off extended shifts. “Our goal is to have, to go back to the eight-hour shifts on the weekends after the weekend of August 27 and August 28,” said SLMPD Major Renee Kriesmann.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project. What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
KMOV
New Midtown development already drawing in new tenants
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Within the last few weeks, residents have started moving into Steelcote Flats, a brand new apartment building just north of SSM Hospital off Chouteau. Developers said they’re planning this area to bring young adults and professionals to Midtown and into St. Louis City. The...
Comments / 0