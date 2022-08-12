ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan DA’s criminal case against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg can proceed, NYC judge rules

By Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
A judge on Friday denied the Trump Organization’s motion to dismiss the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal tax fraud case against Donald Trump’s family real estate business and its long-serving CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Among a flurry of motions shot down by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan Motion was one arguing that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James had targeted Trump’s company “on the basis of political animus.”

The ruling marks the third legal blow Trump has faced this week. On Monday, federal agents executed a search warrant on his private Mar-a-Lago home in Florida to recover classified documents removed from the White House.

And on Wednesday, Trump was deposed in James’ long-running civil probe into the Trump Organization’s alleged habit of manipulating property values to obtain loans, tax breaks, and other benefits.

Judge Merchan set a trial date of Oct. 24 for the Trump Org trial. Weisselberg and his lawyers had no comment arriving at or leaving the court hearing.

The entire trial team investigating Trump’s family business sat on the courtroom’s front bench across the aisle from lawyers for the company and Weisselberg.

Weisselberg had claimed ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s cooperation against him in the DA’s criminal investigation was born out of “vengeance” and violated his Constitutional rights. The CFO testified before a grand jury hearing evidence that led to Cohen’s 2018 federal conviction on campaign finance crimes and tax evasion charges.

The veteran bookkeeper hired by Donald’s father Fred in the 1970s managed the family’s fortune for nearly a half-century.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

