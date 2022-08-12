ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Branch arrested for domestic assault in midst of ‘devastating’ split from husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic assault amid her “devastating” split from husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, whom she claims cheated on her.

The “Everywhere” singer, 39, was arrested at around 2 a.m. Thursday in Nashville for allegedly slapping Carney in the hours after publicly claiming the 42-year-old stepped out on her, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Branch, according to the documents, admitted to slapping Carney in the face “one to two times,” and appears to have been released from custody, according to TMZ.

Branch on Thursday confirmed the couple’s split in a statement to the outlet.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” said Branch. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch’s statement comes on the heels of a since-deleted tweet earlier this week in which she claimed that her husband was unfaithful while she was looking after their daughter, 6-month-old Willie, according to People.

Together, the Grammy winners, who married in April 2019, also share 4-year-old son Rhys.

Branch was previously married to her bass player, Teddy Landau, with whom she shares 17-year-old daughter Owen.

