Almeria vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel and US start time for La Liga fixture

REAL MADRID begin their La Liga title defence on the south coast of Spain on Sunday night.

The Spanish champions are at newly-promoted Almeria for the first game of their campaign.

Real Madrid will begin their La Liga season at Almeria Credit: EPA

Real won the Spanish title as well as the UEFA Champions League in their memorable season.

But they'll be starting again from scratch in their quest for another title.

Here's how to watch all the action from their season opener.

When is Almeria vs Real Madrid?

Barcelona's season opener takes place at 4pm ET on Sunday.

Spain is six hours ahead of east coast time, meaning a 10pm kickoff for fans in most of Europe.

How can I watch or stream it?

ESPN+ have exclusive rights to broadcast La Liga games live on their streaming service.

The service costs $7 a month and can be cancelled at any time.

Some games are also being shown LIVE for FREE on network TV - with Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on Saturday on ABC.

What are the other La Liga fixtures this weekend?

La Liga's opening weekend games were split across Friday to Monday.

Here is the full round one schedule, all times ET:

Fri 12 Aug

Osasuna vs Sevilla, 3pm

Sat 13 Aug

Celta Vigo vs Espanyol, 11am

Real Vallodolid vs Villarreal, 1pm

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, 3pm

Sun 14 Aug

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad, 11.30am

Valencia vs Girona, 1.30pm

Almeria vs Real Madrid, 4pm

Mon 15 Aug