ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool's injury problems get even worse with Joel Matip 'a doubt for Crystal Palace clash after sitting out training with a groin issue' - offering Joe Gomez a chance to reclaim his spot alongside Virgil van Dijk

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Joel Matip sat out of Liverpool training on Friday ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace to Anfield on Monday night, it has been reported.

The defender, who was influential last season as Liverpool reached three cup finals and finished a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, is reportedly suffering from a groin problem.

The injury, reported by The Telegraph, adds to Jurgen Klopp's early season woe with a number of his stars already facing weeks on the sideline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ej8Fh_0hErQbQM00
Joel Matip is potentially facing up to a period on the sideline after missing training on Friday

Should Matip be ruled out for a period of time, he will join fellow first team regulars Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota in the treatment room.

Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and new full-back Calvin Ramsey are all also injured as is back up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The injuries issues have arrived at a difficult time for Liverpool with the club hoping to hit the ground running in the early weeks of the season to ensure can put behind the difficult end to last term when they lost the Premier League title and the Champions League final within a week.

Matip's injury could be good news, however, for Joe Gomez who is plotting a route back into the Liverpool first team after a difficult two years or so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdkKh_0hErQbQM00
Matip sat out of training on Friday as Liverpool sought to confirm the extent of his groin problem

Having made his return to the Liverpool starting XI after 468 days in February, Gomez found starts hard to come by as Klopp favoured Konate or Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk.

However, with both of potentially sidelined now could be the chance for Gomez to stake his claim to the long-term spot of Van Dijk's partner.

The opportunity could also grant Gomez the chance to break into the England squad months out from the winter World Cup.

Gareth Southgate is facing something of a crisis at centre back with Harry Maguire chronically out of form, Ben White having been deployed to right-back at Arsenal and Tyrone Mings having seen the captaincy at Aston Villa withdrawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOs4o_0hErQbQM00
The injury could provide Joe Gomez with an opportunity to get some regular starts under his belt 

Speaking regarding Liverpool's injury issues at his press conference earlier on Friday, Klopp said it was a concern but that, at present, they did not plan to dip into the market for replacements.

'I am happy with the strength, size and quality of my squad. We have injuries, that's how it is. Now it is the question how long the players will be out and there are different solutions for it,' he said.

'One of them - and there are plenty - is the transfer market but the transfer market only makes sense if you can bring in the right player, the right player not a player. It is easy to bring a player in but that doesn't help even for a week for some players.'

Liverpool will be looking to put their indifferent start to the season behind them when they return to Anfield for the first competitive fixture since agonisingly missing out on the title on the final day.

Klopp will be hoping for his team to start faster against Crystal Palace, with the German admitting that he was not happy with their first half display away at Fulham.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford 'among group of senior Manchester United players to tell the club's hierarchy that new signings are needed after disastrous start to the season'

Cristiano Ronaldo is among a group of Manchester United senior players who have reportedly told the club's hierarchy that new signings are required. United have endured a nightmare start to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag and are currently bottom of the Premier League following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brighton sign Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan for £15m... as the Ecuador international and former Watford player joins on a five-year deal to replace Marc Cucurella following his blockbuster £62m switch to Chelsea

Brighton have announced the £14.9million signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan, who arrives on a five-year deal. The 24-year-old will likely replace Marc Cucurella as the first-choice left-back at the club, although Solly March has impressed on the left flank during Albion's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Can Jurgen Klopp afford another slip-up? Liverpool are already four points off the pace after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace - and injuries are mounting with Monday's trip to Man United already looking pivotal

All of a sudden, Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday has developed a rather different feel. What appeared, after Manchester United’s desperate start, to be a cruel twist in the schedule now feels like a seismic game in both teams’ seasons. No longer are people wondering...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'express interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo' as Erik ten Hag looks to improve his midfield options following woeful start to the season

Manchester United are interested in a potential deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. As reported by Sky Sports, United are long term admirers of the 20-year-old and will now hold internal discussions about whether to push ahead with an official bid. United's midfield is in significant need of reinforcements, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Daily Mail

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'personally pleads with Callum Hudson-Odoi to change his stance on his future at the club with the Blues unwilling to sanction a permanent move for the academy graduate'

Todd Boehly has reportedly pleaded with Callum Hudson-Odoi not to force a permanent exit from Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi, 21, has wanted to depart Chelsea this summer after finding opportunities under Thomas Tuchel difficult to come by. Last season, he only made 15 appearances in the league with a combination of injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven side showed no effects of late-night pyrotechnics outside their Glasgow hotel... now fireworks are required on the road for Rangers if they are to make Champions League group stage

Long after the 2am disturbance outside PSV Eindhoven’s hotel, the fireworks were still popping in Glasgow. A game bursting with compelling drama and sharp shifts in momentum lit up Ibrox before its conclusion left Rangers feeling somewhat singed. Hope remains. For sure. But next week’s trip to the Netherlands...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Champions League#Xi#Konate Or Matip
Daily Mail

Manchester United face yet another transfer blow with Ajax winger Antony 'no longer an option for Erik ten Hag's side' as the Brazilian would 'now think twice before deciding to move to Old Trafford' after their poor start

Ajax forward Antony is 'no longer an option for Manchester United' this summer, according to Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the transfer window, with Erik ten Hag a massive fan of the player following their time together at the Dutch giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle must fight off interest from Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan in pursuit of winger Christian Pulisic... as Chelsea prepare to send the £58m American out on loan

Newcastle United face competition from Atletico Madrid in their efforts to sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. AC Milan and Juventus are also keen on the USA international who has struggled to establish himself under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are willing to listen to loan offers and are aware...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and compares his playmaking to Barcelona legend Dani Alves after the England star shines in the Reds 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Cesc Fabregas lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold's playmaking for Liverpool against Crystal Palace on Monday, comparing the right-back's passing skill to that of Barcelona legend Dani Alves. The England full-back put in an impressive display as the Reds fought back with ten men to draw 1-1 at Anfield, after new star Darwin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The injury that kept Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney out of crucial end to last season occurred when he walked out of the SHOWER, club doctor Gary O'Driscoll explains in latest All or Nothing episode

Kieran Tierney was walking out of the shower when he suffered the serious knee injury which recently kept him out for several months, it has emerged. The left back needed surgery after damaging knee cartilage towards the end of last season. Tierney missed Arsenal’s final 10 matches, with Nuno Tavares...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'All that hype and pressure getting to him': Fans slam the 'shocking attitude' of Kylian Mbappe who appears to stop running because nobody passed to him in PSG's 5-2 victory over Montpellier

Fans are slamming Kylian Mbappe as he appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain's counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier. The French giants have started the campaign brightly under new manager Christophe Galtier by winning both their opening two Ligue 1 matches and scoring an impressive 10 goals.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Veteran Steven Davis was typically assured in midfield as Rangers drew 2-2 with PSV… with Dutch side’s keeper Walter Benitez guilty of a HOWLER

Rangers came from a goal down to lead 2-1 at Ibrox in the first leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven before being pegged back. Having got themselves into a strong position heading into the return leg in Holland next week, Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be disappointed to have not taken an advantage back to Eindhoven.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

543K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy