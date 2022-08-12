LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department official, who was captain of the agency's information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims' families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO