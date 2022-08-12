ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-related hospitalizations keep falling in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
spectrumnews1.com

Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Women remain underrepresented in LAPD’s higher ranks

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former LASD captain apologizes to Bryant, Chester families for photo sharing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department official, who was captain of the agency's information bureau at the time of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, apologized in court Tuesday to the victims' families for not telling them that photographs of dead bodies were taken and shared with others by deputies at the scene of the accident.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
spectrumnews1.com

Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023

BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
BUENA PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Police disarm bomb in Pomona hospital

POMONA, Calif. (CNS) — Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department's dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy