Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Southwest Washington Fair: A Celebration Dating Back to 1877

Editor’s Note: This brief history of the fair was first published in 2006. The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. It all began in 1877, when Washington was still a territory. An association was organized for...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Self-Wash Your Dog in Olympia, Rochester and Tumwater

When your dog needs a bath, you can add a local self-wash location to your list of options. Aside from using your own bathtub or hiring a professional grooming service, self-wash dog places in Tumwater, Rochester and Olympia are an efficient alternative. Never been? Here’s how it works. After a jaunt at the dog park, or whenever a bath is due, walk your dog into one of these local pet supply shops. Suds up with their shampoos and tubs. Towel off and groom your dog with their tools. Walk out with a clean dog.
OLYMPIA, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Sports
ncwlife.com

Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee

A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Fatal Collision in Grays Harbor County Claims Life of Teen

A 15-year-old child died on Friday in a two-vehicle collision just north of Hoquiam. An adult has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a news release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with one adult and three children in it was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and attempted to make a left turn in front of another vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car and came to rest in the turn lane.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Pilot dead after crashing in dense forest near Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — A person is dead after crashing their plane near Sequim. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident first heard a low flying plane and called deputies, saying they thought the engine may have sputtered before the crash Wednesday around 3 p.m. Rescue crews rushed...
SEQUIM, WA
Chronicle

Slow-Moving South Thurston County Pursuit Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested in South Thurston County over the weekend after leading law enforcement officials on a slow-moving chase that ended with a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) being used to end the ordeal. A sheriff’s office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction when the...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, August 12, 2022

On 08/12/22 at 12:03 a.m. on Old Pacific Hwy SE/Durgin Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Derrick Bradley Carlson, 37, on suspicion of 1) first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, 2) possession of stolen vehicle, 3) driving under the influence and 4) third-degree driving while license suspended. On 08/12/22 at 2:30...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
OLYMPIA, WA

