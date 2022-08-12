ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?

Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
KREM2

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
kpq.com

Semitruck Trailer Full of Flour Lost in Fire, Closes Down I-90

A semitruck filled with flour temporarily shut down eastbound I-90 after the trailer erupted in flames on the morning of August 14. Around 7:50 a.m., the truck driver noticed smoke coming out of his trailer and pulled over to the side of milepost 74 and detached from the trailer. Soon...
