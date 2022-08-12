Read full article on original website
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Chronicle
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Washington apple crop down 11.1 percent from last year
YAKIMA, Wash. – Washington state’s apple crop is projected to be down 11.1 percent from last year. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association released its forecast on Monday, projecting there to be 108.7 million standard 40-pound boxes of fresh apples this year. That’s down from 2021’s 122.3 million...
KXLY
Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?
Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
Have You Seen This Magic Floating Tree Hidden in Washington State?
Would you believe me if I told you there was a magical tree hidden in Washington State that floats in the air and you can walk underneath it? Well it is true! This Spruce trees roots are completely exposed but is still alive and vibrant like magic. The tree is...
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Another heat advisory forecast for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
Energy secretary agrees Tri-Cities assets ‘irresistible’ for growing a clean energy hub
One company is considering the Tri-Cities for a 200-worker plant to make ammonia for fertilizer.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
kpq.com
Semitruck Trailer Full of Flour Lost in Fire, Closes Down I-90
A semitruck filled with flour temporarily shut down eastbound I-90 after the trailer erupted in flames on the morning of August 14. Around 7:50 a.m., the truck driver noticed smoke coming out of his trailer and pulled over to the side of milepost 74 and detached from the trailer. Soon...
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
