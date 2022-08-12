Read full article on original website
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
Buy this, not that! As grocery prices soar and Americans seek ways to make ends meet, discover all the alternatives to build healthy, affordable meals
As American households face rising costs to cover basic necessities, consumers are seeking out savings on their grocery bills any way they can find them. According to the latest inflation data, the price of groceries rose 12.2 percent nationwide in June from a year ago, the quickest pace since April of 1979.
New Survey Shows The Real Impact Of Inflation On Families
The past two years have been a whirlwind for families. The rising prices of basic needs from groceries to rent to mortgages and even used cars have not made things easier. Though jobs reports show that employment rates are incredibly strong, inflation continues to be an issue. And a new report shows just how much wages are failing to keep up with inflation for middle-class families.
24% of Americans Recently Made This Move to Scrounge Up Cash. Is It Worth Trying?
It's a move that could really pay off.
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Online Passport Renewal Is Now A Reality—Here’s How To Be One Of The First Americans To Do It
Renewing your passport just got easier thanks to a new portal from the U.S. State Department that allows you to complete the process entirely online. The department is seeking up to 25,000 volunteers in August to try out the new online passport renewal program before the service becomes available to the general public later in 2022. If eligible, this means you no longer have to mail your renewal application and supporting documents to them.
The man who became the richest person in the world for 2 minutes
Chris Reynolds was a 56-year-old American man living in Pennsylvania. In 2013, he received an email statement from Paypal that shocked him. To his disbelief, he saw that his bank balance had been credited with $92 quadrillion.
ZDNet
The 5 best credit cards to pay your bills: Make it a rewarding experience
APR15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The Citi Double Cash Card is our best credit card for paying bills because it enables you to maximize your rewards while saving money. It starts off with an excellent introductory offer for balance transfers, offering a 0% APR for your first 18 months. The balance transfer fee is lower, too, with 3% of each transfer offered for the first four months before switching to 5% of each transfer, both with a $5 minimum.
Washington Examiner
Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers
In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move Online
Coupons help shoppers get discounted prices. Most coupon users enjoy clipping and redeeming the slips at supermarkets. But the number of coupon books sent out decreases each month. These deals have moved online, thus lowering some users' access to the offerings.
What The Inflation Reduction Act Could Actually Do For You, From Climate To Medication Costs
In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest wins to date for the Biden Administration, the U.S. Senate voted to approve the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) 2022. The bill contains numerous carryovers (and has some major omissions) from Biden’s Build Back Better Act that was stonewalled in the Senate late last year. After a marathon debate in the Senate that ended in a deadlock broken by Vice President Harris’ vote, the bill heads to the House, where it will likely be approved.
32% of Americans Are Buying Cheaper Products These Days. Here Are 3 That Could Save You Money
Why overspend for no good reason?
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $3,000 a Month
You're getting ready to retire, and you're searching for a new hometown with your ideal climate. Of course, that's often easier said than done when trying to stick to a budget. Specifically, you're...
