Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect
BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
Hammonton Gazette
Woman with stick charged
HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
sauconsource.com
‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say
An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
Dealer Sentenced to Prison After 20,000 Dosage Units of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth Seized
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United...
southjerseyobserver.com
Can You Help to Identify These Individuals? Contact Brooklawn Police With Information
The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding alleged property damage that occurred at the Motel 6 on July 20, 2022. (All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept.) The individuals fled the scene in what appears to be...
PA Shoplifting Suspect Gets Stuck In Sewer Grate During Escape: Police
A shoplifting suspect got stuck in a sewer grate while trying to elude police in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Officers were called on a report of a theft at a CVS pharmacy in the Bryn Mawr section of Radnor Township around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Radnor Township police said.
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
fox29.com
'This part of the city needs help': Photographers lead effort to fight drug addiction in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Allan Ali and Corey Harriston have captured life on the streets of Kensington in countless photos. Now the local photographers want to use their talents to make a bigger impact on a neighborhood in need. "It just doesn't feel comfortable for me to continue to drive through this...
myozarksonline.com
The Camden County Sheriffs Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam
The Camden County Sherrifs’ Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam circulating. The call comes from “Sergeant Davis” at 573-525-0485 who claims to be a member of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and tells you you have a warrant. This criminal then instructs you to purchase gift cards, money orders, or wire money via a money transfer service. Then they threaten you with arrest if you don’t send the money. If you call the above-listed phone number back, an automated answering service picks up and sounds like a legitimate law enforcement agency but is not. The Camden County Sherrif’s Office will never call you to ask for money. There is no “Sergeant Davis” at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Do not send money to anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer who is threatening you with arrest.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
sanatogapost.com
Driver Safe in Storm-Related Route 23 Tree Fall
WARWICK PA – A 59-year-old Elverson man escaped serious injury and emerged with only “minor scratches” from a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Ridge Road east of Trythall Road in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). The accident was attributed to effects of a severe wind and rain storm.
fox29.com
Police: Man opens fire on another man 7 times, shot in the face by his own gun in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition after a shooting police say was sparked by a fight early Sunday morning. Police say both men were fighting when one pulled a gun and shot at the other, striking the 40-year-old man seven times on the 400 block of East Cambria Street around 3:30 a.m.
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
billypenn.com
5 zip codes pay more cash bail; The Philadelphia County Fair; Auction threatens another garden | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Dispelling criminal justice narratives with cold hard data. The Philadelphia Bail Fund is making an interactive data portal that displays bail information for every...
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
