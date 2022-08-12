ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Bristol Township Police Issue Warrant for Theft Suspect

BRISTOL TWP, PA — Bristol Township Police are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Anthony Carroll. A warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by Bucks County Magisterial Court 07-1-03. Carroll is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. If you have any information on his whereabouts,...
BRISTOL, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Woman with stick charged

HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
HAMMONTON, NJ
sauconsource.com

‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say

An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Trespassing#Criminal Trespass
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
myozarksonline.com

The Camden County Sheriffs Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam

The Camden County Sherrifs’ Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam circulating. The call comes from “Sergeant Davis” at 573-525-0485 who claims to be a member of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and tells you you have a warrant. This criminal then instructs you to purchase gift cards, money orders, or wire money via a money transfer service. Then they threaten you with arrest if you don’t send the money. If you call the above-listed phone number back, an automated answering service picks up and sounds like a legitimate law enforcement agency but is not. The Camden County Sherrif’s Office will never call you to ask for money. There is no “Sergeant Davis” at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Do not send money to anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer who is threatening you with arrest.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Driver Safe in Storm-Related Route 23 Tree Fall

WARWICK PA – A 59-year-old Elverson man escaped serious injury and emerged with only “minor scratches” from a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Ridge Road east of Trythall Road in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). The accident was attributed to effects of a severe wind and rain storm.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash

A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Child boards SEPTA bus by themself in Frankford, reunited with family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy