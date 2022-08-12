The Camden County Sherrifs’ Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam circulating. The call comes from “Sergeant Davis” at 573-525-0485 who claims to be a member of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and tells you you have a warrant. This criminal then instructs you to purchase gift cards, money orders, or wire money via a money transfer service. Then they threaten you with arrest if you don’t send the money. If you call the above-listed phone number back, an automated answering service picks up and sounds like a legitimate law enforcement agency but is not. The Camden County Sherrif’s Office will never call you to ask for money. There is no “Sergeant Davis” at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Do not send money to anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer who is threatening you with arrest.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO