Video Games

How to buy the perfect 32-inch TV: the 5 big questions answered

On the lookout for one of the best 32-inch TVs? While average TV sizes seem to be getting larger every year, there’s still something to be said for a purposefully small TV. If you don’t have the space, or will, to fit in one of the best 4K TVs at a massive size – or, let’s face it, the budget – a wallet-friendly small TV can still do many of the same things, even if you’re taking a hit compared to the most premium specifications.
One of the best city builders of last year is coming to Oculus Quest 2

Gentle city builder Townscaper is coming to Oculus Quest 2 later this year in a fresh VR port. Townscaper received a warm reception when it was released on PC in 2021, and we reckon it’s one of the best Android games currently around. But the indie gem is about to get a whole lot more immersive, it’s coming to Oculus Quest 2 and Pico headsets on October 6.
VIDEO GAMES

