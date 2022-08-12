Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
BCSO: Missing Clinton man’s body recovered from Little River
Officials in Blount County say that the body of a Clinton man reported missing on Wednesday was recovered on Friday from the Little River. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad located the body of 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes in the Little River on Friday. His body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy, according to the BCSO.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge this Thursday, August 18th, from 7 to 9 pm. All ages are welcome to attend, and everyone is encouraged to participate. This free event features swing dance...
WYSH AM 1380
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
WYSH AM 1380
CHS anglers finish in top half at national championship
A pair of Clinton High School bass fishermen placed in the top half of the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, held last week on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Clinton High School was represented at the national tournament by Kobe Walden...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder #2: AC Community Resource Fair is this Sunday
The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County.
WYSH AM 1380
Program note: No Primetime on TV Tuesday but show WILL air on the radio
Trading Time Primetime will not be seen on BBB-TV tonight (Tuesday, August 16th) as our TV partners are contractually obligated to preempt it in order to broadcast a special called meeting and work session of the Oak Ridge City Council. Primetime will still air on WYSH Radio, but will not...
WYSH AM 1380
Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation
Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
WYSH AM 1380
TDOC announces grant to help recently released offenders find stable housing
The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant that will assist offenders expiring their sentence find stable housing upon release. As part of an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), the new grant will provide temporary, transitional housing to indigent offenders who have expired their sentence. Historically, this assistance has only been available to offenders on probation or parole, but the expanded program will now help those who are not releasing to supervision. The grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for applicants who meet certain criteria.
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1
The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
WYSH AM 1380
Change in command coming to TNG
(TNG press release) Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, today announced Governor Bill Lee’s appointment of retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander of the Tennessee State Guard. Stewart will be promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. (Tenn.) and assume command of the State Guard during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on Oct. 1.
WYSH AM 1380
Anthony Chris Haynes
Anthony Chris Haynes’ extraordinary life was cut short on August 12, 2022. Though his absence is and will be mourned for a long time to come by all of us who know and love him, he is resting (maybe for the first time ever) peacefully in heaven. Chris was...
WYSH AM 1380
AC GOP meeting moved to SBC for this month
The Anderson County Republican Party will hold its regular monthly meeting this Thursday, August 18th at 7 pm, but for this month only, it will be held at a different location. This month’s meeting of the Republican Party will be held in a room at Second Baptist Church in Clinton,...
WYSH AM 1380
Lillian C. Dixon Bergen
Lillian C. Dixon Bergen was called home Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by sisters, Shelba Jean Hatmaker and Betty Cook Talley; brothers, Leon Dixon and Eddie Dixon; nephew, Craig A. Cook. She is survived by sons, Gregory Bergen & wife Kimberly of Clinton, TN and Johnny...
WYSH AM 1380
Lee announces personnel changes
(Governor’s office press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as Chief Legal Counsel, effective September 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine Arnold as Director of Communications, effective September 2. Skrmetti will assume the role of Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter. Arnold will lead communications for the governor’s re-election campaign in addition to starting a strategic communications venture for corporations and causes.
WYSH AM 1380
Smokies’ Jensen named SL Pitcher of the Week
(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee Smokies starter Ryan Jensen has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. Jensen’s award marks the third consecutive week a Smokie has received weekly honors, and he is the first Tennessee pitcher to win the award since Peyton Remy did it in May.
