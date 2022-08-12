LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Average gas prices in Michigan are now below $4.00 a gallon. AAA reported that the price per gallon went down 9 cents from a week ago, which means that Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest price since April of this year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO