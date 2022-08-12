Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police sponsoring “Stuff A Blue Goose” drives to benefit local schools
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State Police Paw Paw, Marshall, and Wayland posts are partnering with various schools in Van Buren, St. Joseph, and Allegan counties to supply back-to-school supplies for students. These simultaneous “Stuff a Blue Goose” events are scheduled to take place Friday August...
State average gas prices below $4.00 per gallon
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Average gas prices in Michigan are now below $4.00 a gallon. AAA reported that the price per gallon went down 9 cents from a week ago, which means that Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest price since April of this year.
