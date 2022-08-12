Read full article on original website
What makes the perfect gaming headset?
Gaming headsets may seem like specialized pieces of equipment. But, what they really are is a convenience. Essentially all-in-one audio devices, they not only provide (hopefully great) sound but also a built-in mic to communicate with other players, features to heighten that in-game experience, and often prioritize certain technologies to minimize any latency. They’re also engineered for comfort so that you shouldn’t need to switch earpads or buy pressure relief pads to keep that headband from imprinting itself on your head.
HyperX Duocast review
The HyperX Duocast is a great entry level USB microphone that sounds great and has plenty of personality, but it is a expensive, so it's really only for those who are serious about getting started with content creation. HyperX Duocast: Two minute review. The HyperX Duocast USB microphone is the...
What do Oculus Quest 2 game developers want from next-gen VR headsets?
While VR only seems to have properly taken off in the past couple of years thanks to Meta’s hugely popular Quest 2 headset, many of us are already thinking about what next-gen headsets have in store for us. Meta itself is launching a successor to the Oculus Quest 2...
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features could come to older models
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a number of ways, but while it packs a faster chipset and other hardware improvements, some of the best features are on the software side, and at least one of these software tricks could be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold models.
How to buy the perfect 32-inch TV: the 5 big questions answered
On the lookout for one of the best 32-inch TVs? While average TV sizes seem to be getting larger every year, there’s still something to be said for a purposefully small TV. If you don’t have the space, or will, to fit in one of the best 4K TVs at a massive size – or, let’s face it, the budget – a wallet-friendly small TV can still do many of the same things, even if you’re taking a hit compared to the most premium specifications.
How to set up your new Steam Deck
Now that Valve has finally gotten to shipping out all current Steam Deck orders by the end of 2022, many more patient gamers will finally have the impressive portable system in their hands. However, the first challenge will be how to set up the Steam Deck in the first place....
New Adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless headphones are solar powered
Adidas have unveiled a new set of wireless headphones that promise to keep running when your workout stops, with their new RPT-02 SOL on-ears boasting self-charging tech. The headphones clevely make use of an Exeger Powerfoyle solar panel that’s built into the headband. This absorbs light of any kind, be it natural or artificial, meaning you can charge up the battery both indoors and outdoors without needing to plug the headphones into a wall socket.
Using a USB headset for Google Meet calls is finally getting simpler
Hooking up a USB accessory such as a headset or microphone for a Google Meet call is set to get a lot easier at last thanks to a new update to the service. The video conferencing platform has revealed changes that will allow users to have much greater functionality whilst using such devices.
I tried new JBL earbuds with adaptive noise cancellation – and it's really really good
The market is so saturated with bright little true wireless earbuds right now, all stashed away in evermore-bijou charging cases, it's easy to become a little jaded. Will the ANC claims made by the manufacturer really be any better? Will that battery life last an entire road-trip, in all honesty? And will I actually be able to shut out the rest of the world on my next commute, sending myself happily back to the pre-social media decade that was the 1990s with a carefully curated playlist? Or is it all just promises promises?
Microsoft's newest service will have developers licking their lips
Microsoft is preparing to release a new cloud-based workstation service for developers, dubbed Microsoft Dev Box. The new managed service will allow developers to create a pre-configured machine in the cloud, without the need to set up a physical workstation. The new service has been in private preview since May...
Digital India sale on Reliance Digital: Best deals and offers
Reliance Digital has announced its Digital India sale on its e-store, it is being touted as "India's Biggest Electronics Sale". The sale is live now and will go until August 16. Reliance Digital is claiming to offer up to 50% off on large appliances, up to Rs. 25,000 instant discount...
Epson reveals why your printer doesn't want to print any more
Some Epson printers have been displaying a mysterious “service required” warning message, leaving users scratching their heads. But the company has now come out with an explanation. As reported by The Register, the error message is a result of the ink sponges built into the printer, which absorb...
The Canon EOS R10 has convinced me it's now the best camera for beginners
I've been fortunate enough to spend a week with the Canon EOS R10, which is now the cheapest route into its RF mirrorless camera system. And while it isn't perfect, the R10 has convinced me that it should now be top of the list for beginner photographers. That's a pretty...
One of the best city builders of last year is coming to Oculus Quest 2
Gentle city builder Townscaper is coming to Oculus Quest 2 later this year in a fresh VR port. Townscaper received a warm reception when it was released on PC in 2021, and we reckon it’s one of the best Android games currently around. But the indie gem is about to get a whole lot more immersive, it’s coming to Oculus Quest 2 and Pico headsets on October 6.
Steam makes a small change that gets lots of PC gamers overly excited
Steam has tweaked the process of grabbing free PC games or DLC to make it a bit more convenient, and it’s a change which has been met with quite the outpouring of happiness (or bewilderment in a few cases). If you’re a regular Steam user, you’ll doubtless recall that...
AMD vs Nvidia GPU price war is about to get nasty (and that’s good news for us)
Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards may see further price reductions as August rumbles onwards, or that’s the latest gossip from the grapevine. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) noticed, this theory was aired by a Chinese source (ZOL (opens in new tab), via MyDrivers (opens in new tab)), and the belief is that Nvidia’s price cutting is going to continue – and indeed that in a couple of weeks, we’ll witness deeper discounts to shift Ampere stock.
Good news Nintendo Switch fans, there won't be a price hike just yet
Thanks to part shortages, manufacturing costs are rising but if you're worried about a potential Nintendo Switch price increase, there's good news. Addressing concerns about the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa recently spoke with Nikkei (opens in new tab). Telling the publication that "the problem is that demand exceeds supply", Furukawa was questioned on whether Nintendo would consider price increases for its popular hybrid console. Thankfully, he ruled out this option at this time.
Windows 10 will finally make switching to Chrome much easier
It looks like the upcoming Windows 10 22H2 update will finally make switching from the default web browser, Edge, to rival Chrome easier. Microsoft has been desperate to get more people to use its Edge web browser, and has been using rather heavy-handed tactics. Not only is Edge installed in...
Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV wins big at the EISA awards
Sony’s next-gen Sony A95K 4K TV has taken home the big prize at this year’s EISA Home Theatre & Display awards. The flagship for the Sony 2022 TV range picked up the award for ‘Best Premium OLED TV’, beating off strong competition from Samsung's S95B QD-OLED TV which was named runner-up.
