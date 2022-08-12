SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mt. Zion Church had two days full of back-to-school fun this weekend. On Saturday, the church packed and gave away more than 200 backpacks full of everything kids need to head to class this year. kids could also get free haircuts before their first day of school. Mt. Zion partnered with Hooddreamz Car Club to make the event happen.

