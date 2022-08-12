ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Fatal accident Monday morning in Dixon County, Nebraska

DIXON CO., Neb. — A man is dead after a car versus semi crash Monday morning, Aug. 15th in Dixon County, Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles west of Newcastle. A Honda Civic and a...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified

WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#United Lutheran Church
norfolkneradio.com

Counterfeit $100 sends Norfolk man to jail

Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after he tried to pass a counterfeit bill. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Employees informed officers that a man later identified as Taylor Nelson, 33 of Norfolk, attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Mt. Zion Church holds weekend full of back-to-school events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mt. Zion Church had two days full of back-to-school fun this weekend. On Saturday, the church packed and gave away more than 200 backpacks full of everything kids need to head to class this year. kids could also get free haircuts before their first day of school. Mt. Zion partnered with Hooddreamz Car Club to make the event happen.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Pilger woman hospitalized after one-vehicle crash

STANTON, Neb. -- An 18-year-old driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office responded to the crash at the Highway 32/15 junction around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Unger said the driver, a rural Pilger woman, was northbound...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
siouxlandnews.com

Cone Park summer tubing season extended

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Cone Park summer tubing season has been extended to October. Sioux City Parks and Recreation says that the tubing season has been extended through the fall ending October 9 for the Cone-Acopia Fall Fest. Session Day and Times:. Friday: 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. Saturday:...
SIOUX CITY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify man killed in crash

Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
SCRIBNER, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damages garage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th & Summit St. in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14th, at around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding and interior. Visible smoke was still coming off the structure...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
News Channel Nebraska

Two-car accident in Norfolk leaves one car significantly damaged

NORFOLK, Neb.--A two-car accident occurred in Norfolk on Saturday. The call came in around 12:38 pm at 1301 1st Street. When on the scene, one car was significantly damaged compared with the other involved. Three people were seen sitting on the ground talking with first responders. There's no word yet...
NORFOLK, NE
Kearney Hub

Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family

KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy