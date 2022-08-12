Read full article on original website
Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
Driver dead after crash in Dixon County
Dixon County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.
