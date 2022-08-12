ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Another Heat Wave

Sunny and hotter today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow setting the stage for another heatwave starting tomorrow with highs in the triple digits.
Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade

Washington ranked No. 1 for most improved labor productivity over last decade. (The Center Square) – Washington state has seen the largest increase in labor productivity over the last 10 years, growing by 30.31% since 2012, according to a new analysis by digital-adoption.com, a company that helps organizations leverage new technology in the virtual post-COVID-19 world.
Lynnwood lottery winners think they won $360, actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000. The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
Summer heat protections for workers may become permanent

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Labor and Industries is considering making summer heat protections permanent. With the recent heat waves emergency summer rules have been in effect, including mandatory breaks, and access to water and shade. The rules for heat apply to all outdoor occupations where employees are exposed to heat for more than 15 minutes in any given hour.
WA and OR in top ten for best community colleges

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered...
Lack of Swings for Disabled Children in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Kason Creed, an eight-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy, has been looking for a park he can play at in the Tri-Cities. He discovered his love for swings after visiting ADA parks in Spokane, which is where Kason often travels for doctors appointments. He has found no...
Washington ranks among most expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) — Washington is one of the most expensive states to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipalti. The Evergreen state ranks 4th after Alaska, New York and New Jersey. Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary...
Texas man charged with defrauding Spokane resident of $345,000

SPOKANE, Wash.- Vanessa Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that a Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Joseph Osinski, 57, of Arlington Texas, with 6 counts of fraud. "Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which cause significant...
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. Nine counties and one mayor already have declared an invasion, with...
Gesa awards $300,000 to local schools

RICHLAND, Wash.- Gesa Credit Union will be awarding $300,000 to school districts across Washington as part of the Affinity Debit Card program. The program supports local schools by earning funds for partner districts to use for academic programs, technology needs, extracurricular programs, and athletics. "Gesa is a proud supporter of...
Commerce awards millions to restart community events

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA), and ArtsWA, announced today that 284 successful applicants will receive $3.3 million in pandemic relief and recovery grants. The funding will support festivals, street and arts fairs, holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage...
