Police searching for suspect vehicle after two boys found shot in Petersburg
Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Petersburg police identify 15-year-old killed in shooting, suspect sought
Petersburgh Police are investigating a double-shooting that occurred on Sunday night following the death of one of the victims.
Police: Search underway for man who jumped off bridge at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River
Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a man who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Appomattox River.
NBC12
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for man who jumped off Route 10 bridge
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently searching the Hopewell City Marina for a man who jumped off the Route 10 bridge. On Aug. 16 at 1:43 p.m., Hopewell Police responded to the Route 10 Bridge on the report of...
NBC12
Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
Victim of fatal Chesterfield I-295 truck crash identified
The passenger in the Tundra, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Piggee, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and remains in the hospital at this time.
NBC12
Driver charged in Chesterfield crash
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Aug. 15 along Otterdale Road. The crash involved two vehicles, and police said the driver of a truck was charged with driving too fast for the conditions. Pictures...
NBC12
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found along a Hanover County road. On July 21, deputies were called to Winns Church and Greenwood roads for the report of a woman’s body on the side of the road.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Aug. 15-21, 2022
This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a fugitive out of Goochland County. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating Brian Wall, 49. Wall is 5’11, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, and a beard. Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.
Police: Man killed in Richmond double shooting
Police said a man critically injured in a double shooting in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night has died.
Arrest warrants issued to 18-year-old driver accused of killing, critically injuring cyclists in Henrico
The 18-year-old driver accused of killing one cyclist and injuring another on Osborne Turnpike on Saturday has been issued arrest warrants, according to court documents obtained by 8News.
NBC12
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight. Police say a Chevy Cruze was driving against traffic near Chippenham Parkway when it hit another vehicle head-on. Police say they’re working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was...
Driver killed in Chesterfield crash on Saturday has been identified
Chesterfield County Police have now identified the driver that was killed in a fatal crash on South Providence Road on Saturday.
Chesterfield Police: Suspect stole gaming systems with $10k cash from Taylor’s Bar
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the suspect who broke into Taylor's Bar in Midlothian and stole two tabletop gaming systems that contained over $10,000 in cash, according to police
NBC12
Plea agreement hearing set for one of two accused in alleged shooting plot
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A date has been set for a plea agreement hearing for Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas, one of the two men accused of being behind a mass shooting plot on the Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell. On Aug. 5, with the aid of Spanish-speaking interpreters, Balcarcel-Bavagas’ and...
Driver identified in fatal Dinwiddie crash on Wednesday
Virginia State Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single vehicle crash in Diwiddie this week.
Double shooting leaves Richmond student dead, mother hurt
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that killed a teenager and hurt his mother in Gilpin Court on Saturday.
VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies
A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Henrico, according to police.
WRIC TV
Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
Man dead, another hurt after shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
