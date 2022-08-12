ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell, VA
NBC12

Hopewell PD, Chesterfield Dive Team search for person in Hopewell City Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police, along with the help of the Chesterfield Dive Team, is currently investigating an active scene at the Hopewell City Marina. According to officials, a person jumped off the Route 10 bridge into the marina just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials have yet to identify the person who allegedly jumped at this time.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Driver charged in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver was charged following a Chesterfield County crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Aug. 15 along Otterdale Road. The crash involved two vehicles, and police said the driver of a truck was charged with driving too fast for the conditions. Pictures...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash happened on Route 1 overnight. Police say a Chevy Cruze was driving against traffic near Chippenham Parkway when it hit another vehicle head-on. Police say they’re working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC TV

Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...

