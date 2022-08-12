Read full article on original website
Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
Kalamazoo youth get their chance to offer input at “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Engagement Summit this Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo will host an all-day “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Engagement Summit this Saturday, August 20. City officials say the event will create a space for young leaders to share their vision for Kalamazoo and plan projects based on their ideas and passions.
Portage boil water advisory lifted for 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City officials have lifted a boil water advisory affecting customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive as of Tuesday, August 16. The advisory was issued on Sunday, August 14, after a hydrant was struck in the nearby area causing a water main needing to be repaired.
Michigan State Police sponsoring “Stuff A Blue Goose” drives to benefit local schools
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State Police Paw Paw, Marshall, and Wayland posts are partnering with various schools in Van Buren, St. Joseph, and Allegan counties to supply back-to-school supplies for students. These simultaneous “Stuff a Blue Goose” events are scheduled to take place Friday August...
Kalamazoo City Commissioners approve additional American Rescue Plan Act payouts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved mid-year budget adjustments to continue the American Rescue Plan Act funding they launched last year. City Hall’s Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vincenzi says these are programs that couldn’t wait until the next budget is approved in five months.
Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire remembered one year after dying in the line of duty
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The families of the late Sgt. Ryan J. Proxmire released a statement on Monday, August 15, in remembrance of his death on August 15, 2021. Proxmire, a father of four, was shot during a high speed chase in Kalamazoo County Aug. 14, 2021. The 39-year-old died at the hospital the following day.
Kalamazoo County Commissioners may finally decide how to spend American Rescue Plan funding
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners may finally decide how to spend millions in American Rescue Plan funding meant to heal wounds left by the pandemic. The first subcommittee reports will be presented to the full board for debate and perhaps approval Tuesday evening, August 16. They...
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Cass County
CALVIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:53 p.m. Saturday, August 13, to investigate a personal injury crash on Union Road near Center Street in Calvin Township. Investigation showed that 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart, IN, was turning into a driveway on...
Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist and injures passenger
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash from last Friday, August 12, in Van Buren County between a motorcycle and a van that left one person dead and two others injured. Authorities say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on 90th Avenue near 67th...
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
KDPS accepting applications for Public Safety Officers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add a few more public safety officers to it’s ranks. The department started accepting applications on Monday, August 15, and will continue to accept them until Sunday, August 28. Hiring officials say the job...
Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office investigating early Monday morning crash on I-94
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A portion of I-94 near Kalamazoo closed earlier Monday morning due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday, August 15, in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 84 in Comstock Township.
Armed robbery suspect in custody following warrant at Edison neighborhood home
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police have arrested the suspect connected to last Saturday’s armed robbery. That suspect then shot at officers as he fled the scene after robbing a grocery store on South Burdick Street near Pratt Road. Police made the arrest...
KDPS searching for robbery suspect who fired shots at officers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at them while they were responding to an armed robbery. Officers first responded to the robbery in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street around 10:30 Saturday evening, August 13.
Additional details released on armed robbery suspect who shot at KDPS officers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at them while they were responding to an armed robbery. Officers first responded to the 2100 block of South Burdick Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, where a male...
