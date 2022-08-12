ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

go955.com

Group to present plan for improving downtown Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A small platoon of architects, urban planners, engineers, and students from the University of Notre Dame have had downtown Kalamazoo under a microscope for the last three months, and they have big plans to improve it. Some of their preliminary recommendations include reopening the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Portage boil water advisory lifted for 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City officials have lifted a boil water advisory affecting customers from 5603 to 5811 Oakland Drive as of Tuesday, August 16. The advisory was issued on Sunday, August 14, after a hydrant was struck in the nearby area causing a water main needing to be repaired.
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Cass County

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:53 p.m. Saturday, August 13, to investigate a personal injury crash on Union Road near Center Street in Calvin Township. Investigation showed that 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart, IN, was turning into a driveway on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
go955.com

KDPS accepting applications for Public Safety Officers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to add a few more public safety officers to it’s ranks. The department started accepting applications on Monday, August 15, and will continue to accept them until Sunday, August 28. Hiring officials say the job...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

KDPS searching for robbery suspect who fired shots at officers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at them while they were responding to an armed robbery. Officers first responded to the robbery in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street around 10:30 Saturday evening, August 13.
KALAMAZOO, MI

