Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County. Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m. We will update...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Ware Shoals Shooting Update

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
WARE SHOALS, SC

