Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
Catalytic converters cut off 8 DSS vehicles in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after catalytic converters were cut off multiple vehicles belonging to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. On Monday, an employee at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway contacted deputies after her car wash service notified her...
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
First Alert Forecast : August 15
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
Man accused of ramming car, shooting passenger in Asheville
Police are looking for a man they said rammed his car into another car Sunday before shooting a passenger inside that car in Asheville.
Teen hit by car in Upstate high school parking lot
A teenager was hurt after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Wren High School in Anderson County.
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson County announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the shooting accident that claimed the life of a young girl on Christmas Day in 2021. Aylee Gordon, 3 years old, was celebrating Christmas with her family just...
Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County. Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m. We will update...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
No charges in case of 3-year-old who shot herself on Christmas in Henderson County, official says
Calling it a "catastrophic accident," a North Carolina district attorney released a letter Tuesday detailing why there will be no charges filed in the case of a 3-year-old girl who shot herself on Christmas Day. The shooting happened on Spicer Cove Road in the Edneyville community. Aylee Gordon, 3, of...
Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the...
Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
Ware Shoals Shooting Update
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
