FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ksmu.org
Along old Route 66, a congregation celebrates the Methodist roots of the Ozarks
Thirteen miles west of downtown Springfield, along the now-quiet Historic Route 66 in rural Greene County, congregants gathered Sunday at the. old Yeakley Chapel for a service and tour. They were there to honor the legacy of Methodists, and Route 66, in the Ozarks. Yeakley Chapel was built in the...
ksmu.org
Touted as a ‘game-changer,’ OTC’s new Plaster Manufacturing Center prepares to welcome students
Ozarks Technical Community College held a ribbon-cutting Monday for its big new Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing. College officials and politicians praised the $40 million project. It’s intended to be a “game-changer" by meeting a shortage of skilled workers and creating a new pathway toward better-paying work. Springfield...
ksmu.org
Should Springfield allow a drive-through Loose Goose on the new Grant Avenue Parkway?
How do you freshen up a neighborhood without disrupting traffic or the pedestrian experience? That’s a balance Springfield City Council is trying to strike as it considers proposals for the three-mile bike and pedestrian route along the new Grant Avenue Parkway. Councilmembers are considering a unique business with a...
ksmu.org
29 Greene County small businesses receive ARPA money in latest round of funding
The Greene County Commission awarded a total of $399,050 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 29 small businesses in Greene County on Tuesday. The commission granted awards totaling $760,000 to another 57 area small businesses in July. Federal ARPA guidelines were used to determine award eligibility, according to the...
ksmu.org
In a MSU lab, scientists ask: how can we use technology to understand our own behavior?
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. Science has helped us understand our world better and improve our quality of...
ksmu.org
Here's how to define a 'superfood'—and which ones to stock up on this fall.
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. As fall approaches, there are many in-season, nutrient-rich foods you can add to...
