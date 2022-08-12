ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markleeville, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

New lane closures overnight near Sand Harbor for road work

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues highway enhancements near Incline Village. From Monday through October, traffic will be reduced to a single...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event

STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade. Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Manners in the mountains’: Tahoe ambassador program expands

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada Alliance started a new program last year in the Tahoe Basin — Tahoe Ambassadors — who have started a second year of inspiring community members and visitors to recreate responsibly while enjoying parks, trails and beaches. An ambassador is...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

FUFC claims LTCC coed soccer title

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Adult coed soccer team FUFC won the Lake Tahoe Community College championship on Thursday, Aug. 13. FUFC defeated the Bechwarmers 4-1 for the title. The league just wrapped up its second season, with last year’s playoffs being canceled due to the Caldor Fire.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

