Tahoe Daily Tribune
New lane closures overnight near Sand Harbor for road work
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues highway enhancements near Incline Village. From Monday through October, traffic will be reduced to a single...
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
‘Still looking for clues, tips’: Search for missing Truckee teenager in second week
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni has entered its 10th day and investigators continue to struggle to gain traction in their efforts to find the 16-year-old. “We are still looking for any still looking for any clues, videos, tips — any information to help us...
Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event
STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade. Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.
‘Manners in the mountains’: Tahoe ambassador program expands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada Alliance started a new program last year in the Tahoe Basin — Tahoe Ambassadors — who have started a second year of inspiring community members and visitors to recreate responsibly while enjoying parks, trails and beaches. An ambassador is...
More than 70 kids participate in Vegas Golden Knights hockey clinic (Gallery)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Members of the Vegas Golden Knights professional hockey team hosted a youth clinic Monday, Aug. 15, at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena as part of a 4-city tour. More than 70 kids participated in the two-hour clinic that ran from 10 a.m. to noon.
FUFC claims LTCC coed soccer title
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Adult coed soccer team FUFC won the Lake Tahoe Community College championship on Thursday, Aug. 13. FUFC defeated the Bechwarmers 4-1 for the title. The league just wrapped up its second season, with last year’s playoffs being canceled due to the Caldor Fire.
