ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Glorious 12th returns with a bang: Shooting parties hit heather-clad moorlands as annual grouse season gets underway

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Scotland's rural economy is 'back in business' with the return of the annual grouse shooting season following a difficult two years due to the pandemic.

Gamekeepers at estates across Scotland said the significance of the traditional start date of the season, nicknamed Glorious 12th, should 'not be understated' this year as many lodges and local businesses welcome locals and international tourists alike.

Ross Ewing, moorland director at Scottish Land and Estates, said August 12 marks a 'vital extension' to the tourism season.

'Rural businesses need trade now more than ever, and the return of international visitors to Scotland's iconic moorlands is an important lifeline that will enable many to weather what is set to be a difficult winter,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4mQi_0hErNgA000
Gamekeepers at estates across Scotland said the significance of the traditional start date of the season, nicknamed Glorious 12th, should 'not be understated' this year as many lodges and local businesses welcome locals and international tourists alike. Pictured: Archie Skinner and head keeper Craig Brown join a shooting party on See Far Hill 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsJUz_0hErNgA000
Head keeper Craig Brown Chloe Forbes and Becky King join a shooting party on See Far Hill on the first day of the grouse season on August 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oth40_0hErNgA000
Ross Ewing, moorland director at Scottish Land and Estates, said August 12 marks a 'vital extension' to the tourism season. Pictured: Archie King joins members of a shooting party on See Far Hill 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzY8h_0hErNgA000
'Rural businesses need trade now more than ever, and the return of international visitors to Scotland's iconic moorlands is an important lifeline that will enable many to weather what is set to be a difficult winter,' he said. Pictured: The shooting party on See Far Hill 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoaXN_0hErNgA000
He added: 'Research has shown that grouse shooting consistently generates higher levels of local and regional spending than other comparable land uses, making it a vital cornerstone of the rural economy that sustains more jobs per hectare than other sectors'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcjdm_0hErNgA000
Pictured: A member of the shooting party on See Far Hill on the first day of the grouse season today. Mr Ewing said: 'Improved grouse numbers and a pent-up hunger for grouse shooting from international visitors means that this year is set to be a good one - not just for those shooting, but for those rural workers and businesses that are supported by one of Scotland's foremost rural sectors.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5Rdv_0hErNgA000
Gamekeepers say they are looking forward to welcoming international tourists again following the pandemic. Pictured: Becky King joins members of a shooting party on See Far Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDNYU_0hErNgA000
 Members of a shooting party are seen on See Far Hill during the first day of the grouse season on August 12 in Dunkeld, Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ij52Y_0hErNgA000
Head keeper at Forneth Farm in Perthshire, Craig Brown, said the season will give the local economy 'a real boost'

'The significance of the Glorious 12th this year should not be understated.

'Research has shown that grouse shooting consistently generates higher levels of local and regional spending than other comparable land uses, making it a vital cornerstone of the rural economy that sustains more jobs per hectare than other sectors.

'Improved grouse numbers and a pent-up hunger for grouse shooting from international visitors means that this year is set to be a good one - not just for those shooting, but for those rural workers and businesses that are supported by one of Scotland's foremost rural sectors.'

Gamekeepers say they are looking forward to welcoming international tourists again following the pandemic.

Head keeper at Forneth Farm in Perthshire, Craig Brown, said the season will give the local economy 'a real boost'.

He said: 'Rural communities and businesses such as hotels, pubs, restaurants and suppliers will all benefit from more people coming to Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VB43O_0hErNgA000
He said: 'Rural communities and businesses such as hotels, pubs, restaurants and suppliers will all benefit from more people coming to Scotland.' Pictured: Chloe Forbes and Becky King join members of a shooting on See Far Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cTZm_0hErNgA000
Shooters stroll through fields with their dogs while they enjoy the first day of grouse season on See Far Hill in Dunkeld, Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3tEk_0hErNgA000
Mr Brown added: 'Most estates will be finalising their programme of shoots for the season with reports of many group bookings being made. Last year, uncertainty caused by travel restrictions and poor weather conditions had an impact and we're delighted to see things bouncing back'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIymq_0hErNgA000
Members of the shooting party wade through heather while they enjoy the first day of the grouse season on See Far Hill 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Bh11_0hErNgA000
Chloe Forbes, 27, from Perthshire, was part of one of the first shooting parties on See Far Hill at Forneth Farm. She said: 'We're all so pleased to be back on the hill again this year and know what it means to so many people in rural communities'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TM4J9_0hErNgA000
Archie Skinner and head keeper Craig Brown joins a shooting party on See Far Hill on the first day of the grouse season on August 12 in Dunkeld, Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quIwu_0hErNgA000
Shooting parties also took to the North Yorkshire Moors near Whitby, where country sports enthusiasts were putting gundog trainers and their dogs through their paces, pointing and retrieving grouse

'Most estates will be finalising their programme of shoots for the season with reports of many group bookings being made. Last year, uncertainty caused by travel restrictions and poor weather conditions had an impact and we're delighted to see things bouncing back.'

Chloe Forbes, 27, from Perthshire, was part of one of the first shooting parties on See Far Hill at Forneth Farm.

She said: 'We're all so pleased to be back on the hill again this year and know what it means to so many people in rural communities.'

Shooting parties also took to the North Yorkshire Moors near Whitby, where country sports enthusiasts were putting gundog trainers and their dogs through their paces, pointing and retrieving grouse.

Head keeper Mark Taylor said: 'It's a massive boost for everyone in the area to see a normal shooting season get under way. It means so much to people from different walks of rural life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVyeA_0hErNgA000
Mike Wimberley presents a grouse he shot during the first day of grouse season at a shooting party on See Far Hill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6ksT_0hErNgA000
Archie Skinner and head keeper Craig Brown lead a shoot on See Far Hill on the first day of grouse season today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ktv2_0hErNgA000
Mike Wimberley holds a grouse that has been shot during a shooting party on See Far Hill in Dunkeld today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhpLE_0hErNgA000
Archie Skinner removes a bullet casing from his gun during the shoot on See Far Hill in Dunkeld today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dylgy_0hErNgA000
A dog retrieves a bird for a shooting party on See Far Hill during the first day of the grouse season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPuGv_0hErNgA000
Head keeper Craig Brown Chloe Forbes and Becky King continue their shooting day on See Far Hill in Dunkeld today 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9MbQ_0hErNgA000
Lucie Hustler, from the Norfolk and Suffolk field trial club, was one of the first on the moors on Friday morning with her two-year-old German short-haired pointer Oxo

'We're looking forward to getting everybody back together again as well as the shooting parties who come from all over Europe and further afield to the moors in the north of England.'

Lucie Hustler, from the Norfolk and Suffolk field trial club, was one of the first on the moors on Friday morning with her two-year-old German short-haired pointer Oxo.

She said: 'The heather-clad North York Moors have never looked better and our dogs feel right at home here.

'We all know how important grouse shooting is and the benefits it provides for hotels and businesses, as well as making such a positive contribution to habitat and species conservation.'

Tay House, a sporting lodge in Dunkeld, Perthshire, hugely benefits from the grouse season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apSL6_0hErNgA000
Archie Skinner joins a shooting party on See Far Hill on the first day of the grouse season on August 12,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePyLw_0hErNgA000
Archie Skinner aims his shotgun during a shooting party on See Far Hill on the first day of the grouse season on August 12,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAPmF_0hErNgA000
A dog retrieves a bird for a shooting party on See Far Hill during the first day of the grouse season on August 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6Dmx_0hErNgA000
Becky King is seen surrounded by grouse and heather during a shooting party on See Far Hill in Dunkeld today 

It is welcoming shooting parties from home and abroad this year, including a group of 16 from America.

Three local group bookings alone this season are estimated to generate more than £210,000 for the Dunkeld economy.

Tay House owner Mike Smith said: 'Our business is built around the fishing and tourism trade throughout the spring and summer months, which is then dovetailed with the grouse and pheasant season during the autumn and winter months.

'We are reliant on rural tourism, especially the country sports sector during the off-peak season from September to December, without such we simply could not operate as a business.

'The shooting season is vitally important to so many rural business and villages such as Dunkeld. It allows for a rural way of life and generates a true community feel.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Couple who poured their savings into a remote £415,000 Scottish home they had never visited say they have 'no regrets' - even though they had to sell their belongings to get by when Covid delayed plans to open holiday rentals

A couple revealed how they gambled all their savings into a holiday rental projects in Scotland - without actually visiting the place they bought once. Supply chain manager Alan and cookery teacher Yvonne took a big risk when they borrowed from friends and used all their money to buy a house for £415,000 in Linsidemore, by the The Kyle of Sutherland in autumn 2020.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment inferno broke out at luxury Scottish hotel killing PR manager, 32, and his TV producer boyfriend, 38, the week before Christmas after porter put hot embers in a cupboard with kindling inside

Security camera footage of the terrifying moment of the discovery of a raging fire that would go on to claim the lives of two men has been played to an inquiry. PR manager Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner TV producer Richard Dyson, 38, from London, died following the blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel near Balloch on the banks of Loch Lomond, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Huge 485ft wood and steel bridge crashes down into Norwegian river just ten years after opening with drivers somehow surviving the 'catastrophic' collapse as they crossed

A 485ft-long bridge made of wood and steel in Norway collapsed during rush hour this morning, sending a lorry and a car plunging toward the water below. Police were called just after 7.30am local time to attend the fallen Tretten Bridge, central Norway, which crosses the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River. Both drivers...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grouse#Economy#Rural Tourism#Moorland#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Scottish Land And Estates
Whiskey Riff

Bull Moose Dives Headfirst Off Cliff… Just Swims Away Like No Big Deal

And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Rogue British tourist takes over Greek airport loudspeaker to announce six hour flight delays to the UK... before being led away by cops when they realised it was a prank

A holiday-goer was escorted away by Greek police after repeatedly making false flight delay announcements over the airport loudspeaker. The prankster jumped on the microphone at Zakynthos Airport in Zante, Greece, last Friday, incorrectly informing passengers their flights had been pushed back by up to six hours. Sam Wilson, 22,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Couple's fury as timber yard erects 20ft high metal racking that looks like a 'rollercoaster' at the end of their garden that they say has ruined countryside view from their new £325,000 home

A couple have hit out at 'disgusting' 20ft high metal racking which they say has ruined the view of the countryside from their new home. Jenny Mason and Stuart Dodd said they were treated to a lovely view of trees and distant fields when they moved into their £325,000 semi-detached house in April.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Tomato review – fruity show is ripe for the Edinburgh fringe

Three semi-nude performers writhing around the stage in a tomato fight. It certainly sounds like the Edinburgh fringe. Chou Kuan-Jou’s Tomato has some qualities ripe for a festival: it’s short (30 minutes), creates a distinctive world, has some potent ideas in a rough form and is novel enough to stand out among a packed programme.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

543K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy