Worker Applauded for Quitting Job After Seeing First Paycheck
The employee said they noticed they were getting paid a lower amount of money than what was initially agreed upon.
'Now Hiring': US employers struggle to find enough workers
Salespeople, food servers, postal workers -- "Help Wanted" ads are proliferating across the United States, as companies struggle to deal with a worker shortage caused by the pandemic, a rash of early retirements and restrictive immigration laws. Many simply took early retirement.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
Vox
Remote workers are starting new businesses behind their bosses’ backs.
Shari Rose is working on her own SEO company while doing SEO full time for someone else. Her full-time job involves helping dentists in California, but her new business, Blurred Bylines, focuses on small firms and nonprofits in Michigan, where she lives and works remotely. Rose says her main job is still her main priority. She also says her job is aware of her startup and is okay with it.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
These 15 industries still desperately need to fill jobs right now as the labor shortage rages on
Some sectors, like warehousing and storage, have fully rebounded and then some. Others, like travel agencies, remain a long way from recovery.
Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave
Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
In October, the Social Security Administration is likely to announce the largest increase in benefits in over 40 years.
How Much Less Will Hearing Aids Cost With Over-the-Counter Option?
The FDA announcement on Tuesday comes after Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
3 managers suspected their employees were working another full-time job but didn't fire them. Here's why, and what they did instead.
Some employees are working two full-time jobs in secret to make extra cash. Employers who caught employees in the act shared how they responded. Two managers said the employees quit their other job. A third said the staffer negotiated new hours. Last April, the site Overemployed.com launched for people balancing...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Woman Who Participated In The Great Resignation Now Thinks, "It's still not to the benefit of the worker"
Millions of Americans feel unappreciated in their jobs. When the pandemic hit, many of these employees decided to leave. It led to the Great Resignation movement. Almost two years later, some regret the decision.
Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!
A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
5 jobs offering massive signing bonuses right now
From healthcare to hospitality, here are the industries offering the biggest signing bonuses right now.
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
‘No money, no pension, no savings’: how caring for others has left women in a state of precarity
“Precarity means living in a state of insecurity, worry or stress; it means there is no back-up plan.” Former nurse Louise Ihlein shared these words with the Guardian this week, in a story about how taking time off to care for children had left her in a state of financial insecurity in her 60s.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
