Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche Said Ellen Helped 'Cancel' Her in Final Interview About Ex
Heche, who passed away on August 12, spoke publicly for the last time about her relationship with comedian DeGeneres during a podcast episode.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Slams Rumors Late Actress Was 'Crazy'
The late actress and Canadian actor were together for over a decade.
'The Bachelorette' Star Logan Apologizes to Rachel in Post After Shock Exit
Former contestant Logan Palmer took to Instagram to speak about his time on the popular show.
'Claim to Fame' Fans Spot 4 Clues Keke Palmer's Sister Loreal Wins Show
"Claim to Fame" viewers think that Keke Palmer's sister Loreal, who goes by L.C. on the show, is the winner of the Kevin and Frankie Jonas-hosted series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Oprah Winfrey Pushes a Stroller for the First Time While Bonding With Gayle King's Grandson
"Auntie O" is reporting for duty! Oprah Winfrey shared a fun-filled day with Gayle King’s grandson, Luca, wheeling him through her garden to check out the harvest. The occasion marked her very first time ever pushing a baby stroller, she remarked in a video highlight reel from the day.
'7 Little Johnstons': Are Jonah and Ashley Still Together?
The Johnstons are returning to TLC for the twelfth season of the series.
People
Ryan Seacrest Shares Thoughts on Becoming a Dad: 'Having Kids at the Right Time Would Be Great'
Ryan Seacrest is excited about the opportunity to become a parent when the time is right. During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, guest co-host Lisa Rinna asked Seacrest his thoughts about having kids down the line. After nearly spitting out his drink, the American Idol host, 47,...
Alison Brie More 'Hopeful' for a 'Community' Movie Than Ever Before
Could Donald Glover, Joel McHale and the rest of the Greendale Seven make it to #sixseasonsandamovie? Brie tells Newsweek "it's definitely maybe a possibility."
RELATED PEOPLE
Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Bench at Launch Bashed for 'Anti-Homeless Architecture'
"Even for a promotional bench they made it anti-homeless," one social media user said.
Dad Praised for Telling 'Truth' When Adult Son Asked if He Was Proud of Him
His dad told him that while he may have a "well-paying job" other things in his life were in dire need of attention—like his daughter.
HBO's Diana Documentary Defends Use of Panorama Clips Condemned by William
The inclusion of clips from the 1995 interview that Prince William said "should never be aired again" has been defended as a "moment of historical record."
Woman Excluding Co-Worker From Having a Birthday Cupcake Sparks Debate
An office worker has been accused of digging herself into a hole at work after telling colleagues she had intentionally snubbed one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Better Call Saul' Co-Creator Peter Gould Would Love to Make More Spin-offs
Peter Gould spoke to Newsweek about ending "Better Call Saul" and how, while there are no plans, he'd love to return to the "Breaking Bad" franchise one day.
Rosie O'Donnell Denies Being 'Evil' to Anne Heche: 'Shocking to Hear It'
In a video shared on TikTok, O'Donnell spoke out in her own defense after being asked about accusations from Heche, who passed away on August 12.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Over the Years
Picture-perfect family! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton love documenting their lives with son Augustus and daughter George via social media. The Supernatural alum met the One Tree Hill alum in 2009, thanks to his former costar Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles. The couple sent Morgan and Burton on a blind date, and […]
Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’
Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ezra Miller Fans Voice Support as Actor Begins Mental Health Treatment
"I hope Ezra Miller gets the help they need and does right by the people they've harmed, whether they make more movies or not," one commenter said.
Bride-to-be Upset Over 'Disappointing' Proposal Dragged Online
The woman shared that despite purchasing the ring months ahead of time together, she was left upset by her "once in a lifetime proposal."
Who Is Dan Schneider? Nickelodeon Honcho Worked With Jennette McCurdy
In her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," Jennette McCurdy reflects on her time acting in the Dan Schneider projects "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat."
Brooklyn Beckham Trolled After Claiming He Invented Combined Last Names
"As if I've not had a double barrel surname for the last 31 years," one person wrote on Twitter.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0