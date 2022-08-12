ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling video captured the moment a balaclava-clad knifeman crept into a family's living room as they slept - and left without taking anything

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
 4 days ago

This is the chilling moment a balaclava-clad knifeman wandered into a family's living room as they slept.

CCTV footage shows a man in a balaclava walking around with a knife as homeowner Jason Skilling, 53, was asleep in his living room in Chadderton, Greater Manchester.

The footage shows the man looking over at Mr Skilling, who was fast asleep, and then looking at the camera while adjusting his balaclava.

Mr Skilling's wife, Adelle, 56, was asleep upstairs at the time.

CCTV footage shows Jason Skilling, 53, asleep in his living room in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, when a man in a balaclava enters the living room, walking around with a knife
The knifeman walks through the family's living room while Mr Skilling is fast asleep on the sofa 
The family do not believe the man took anything, and just walked around the living room

The family do not believe the man took anything, and just walked around the living room.

Adelle's daughter Ashleigh Jones said: 'My mum had checked the cameras that they have in the house to watch their pets while they are out.

'She had seen a guy walking around the front room with a massive knife, whilst my stepdad was asleep on the chair.

'It is really scary, my mum is really upset by it. She keeps thinking, what if we did wake up.'

The footage shows the man looking over at Mr Skilling, who was fast asleep, and then looking at the camera while adjusting his balaclava
Adelle's daughter Ashleigh Jones said: 'My mum had checked the cameras that they have in the house to watch their pets while they are out.' Pictured: Jason and Adelle Skilling 

She added that the family have 'upped their security' at their home after the terrifying incident.

Ashleigh, 33, said: 'They are checking the cameras all the time and making sure everything is working.

'When they lock up at night, my mum is making sure that everything is locked up when she goes to bed.

'My six-year-old son is terrified, he keeps mentioning it and calling the guy a serial killer, because he has a knife.

'My first thought when I saw the video was, what if Jason would have woken up.

The knifeman spots the camera and then begins to readjust his balaclava 

'My mum doesn't sleep very well, so sometimes she goes downstairs at 3am and has a cup of tea.

'It's all so worrying knowing that that person was there.

'It is wild when you think that somebody has been in a house like that, so close to you.

'I'm sharing what has happened because it's hot, and I know so many people who leave their windows open, stay up late at night and then fall asleep on the sofa.

'There are elderly people who get up at 3am sometimes and they will go out into the garden. It is so dangerous now, you are not safe in your own home.'

Greater Manchester Police has been contacted for comment.

