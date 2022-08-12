Read full article on original website
16-Year-Old Shot In Troy, Police Asking For Tips
A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the Capital District. Police in Troy were called at around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, with reports of a disturbance outside of the Corliss Park Apartments, located on Northern Drive. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old suffering...
WNYT
Teen recovering after being shot in Lansingburgh
The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night. According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Corliss Park around 10:20p.m. Police say a 16-year-old male was shot in the torso. He was taken to Albany Med. He is in critical, but...
WRGB
Teenager in critical condition after late evening shooting in Troy
Troy, NY — Troy police are investigating after a teenager was shot in North Troy late Monday evening. Police say officers responded to the area of building 22 at the Corliss Park Apartments just before 10:30 PM Monday evening. There, according to police, a 16-year-old was found to have...
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
WNYT
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
NEWS10 ABC
35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm
CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (News10)-More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months. According...
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
WRGB
Gloversville police cancel search for missing man
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — UPDATE: Gloversville police say they have cancelled the search Clayton Miller. We are working to learn more. Gloversville Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing man. 41-year-old Clayton R. Miller, according to police, was last seen by family on Saturday August...
iheart.com
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
24-Year-Old Man Drowns In Lake Taghkanic
A 24-year-old man has died after apparently drowning in a lake in the region. Emergency crews in Columbia County were called Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports of a swimmer in distress at Lake Taghkanic State Park. Witnesses told authorities a man had jumped from a boat and did not resurface,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake
CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
WRGB
Dive teams recover body of Flushing man from Lake Taghkanic
GALLATIN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have pulled the body of a Flushing, NY man from the water at Lake Taghkanic State Park. Rescue crews responded to the park back on August 13th for reports of a man who jumped from a boat and did not resurface, according to police.
WNYT
Gansevoort man killed in Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man. The accident happened Friday morning on Route 9 in Wilton. The sheriff’s office identified the man killed on Monday. They say he was 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton of Gansevoort. Leighton collided with a car, according...
WRGB
Troy police recover multiple guns, nab suspect on the run after drug & weapons conviction
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have recovered 8 handguns in the last two weeks, following investigations in the city. According to police, 4 of those guns, along with narcotics and cash were recovered from a home on 3rd Street in South Troy following the execution of a warrant.
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WNYT
Albany fire displaces 12 people
A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
WNYT
Car pulled from Mohawk River in Cohoes
Crews were busy Tuesday morning retrieving a car from the Mohawk River. They responded to 60 Saratoga St. in Cohoes around 10 a.m. The front end of the vehicle was submerged in the water. No one was hurt in the incident. There’s no word on what exactly led up to...
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
NYSP: Albany man arrested with stolen license plates
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen license plates. The New York State Police said Shawn Brown, 24, was arrested on August 11.
