wxpr.org
Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report
Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
spmetrowire.com
Girl, 11, of Stevens Point, wins reading contest
A Stevens Point girl has won the "Dive Into Reading" summer contest. Emme Rubo, the 11-year-old daughter of Donnie and Rachel R...
WSAW
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday. The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
947jackfm.com
Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Waupaca County hits multiple trees, gets trapped after rolling over
MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) – One driver needed to be rescued in Waupaca County after going into two ditches, hitting multiple trees and rolling the vehicle over. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15 around 9:30 p.m., a call came in of a reported single-vehicle crash on Lake Road. The driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.
onfocus.news
Wood County Clean Sweep Provides Opportunity to Dispose of Hazardous Chemicals
Wood County Clean Sweep is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon at Marshfield Ag Research Station South Campus, 2611 Yellowstone Drive, Marshfield. Clean Sweep is a voluntary program for the legal and safe disposal of hazardous wastes from homes, farms and businesses....
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 15, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 15:. On 08-10-2022 deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated N/B in the S/B lanes of travel on USH 51 near the 211 mile marker in the Town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at CTH C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 MPH. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate N/B in the S/B lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and the speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until CTH D, where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Motorcycle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident Sunday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of a motorcycle accident around 8:37am on Sunday. The accident occured one mile south of Neillsville on Highway 73, just north of Maple Road. When the Department arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road and the motorcycle in the ditch.
Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
WSAW
Update: Highway 13 reopened near Unity, 2 people injured
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Highway 13 in Unity is now back open after a crash. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 13 and Kingston Road, in the town of Brighton. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department the crash involved a motorcycle and UTV. They are still investigating what caused the crash.
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
waupacanow.com
Charges filed in 1992 double homicide
Weyauwega man arrested for Togstad-Mumbrue murders. Tony Garret Haase, 51, Weyauwega, will appear in court Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, for an initial appearance and bond hearing on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Haase is accused of the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years ago. On March...
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
cwbradio.com
Granton Village Board Discusses Dollar General Proposal
The Granton Village Board heard an update on the sale of a parcel of land to Dollar General. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, the Dollar General provided an updated proposal. Three concerns were noted. The contract states: “The Village will approve the prototype building plans without modification.” This was addressed at the meeting on July 18th.
