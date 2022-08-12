Preparation for the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival in Emporia-Greensville already underway

Read full article on original website
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
'Fantastic' Carytown Watermelon Festival celebrates 40 years
The Brown family said they couldn't miss the festival this year because of the beautiful weather and the chance to see their neighbors.
Virginia woman receives flowers for the first time on her 101st birthday
Alease Taylor celebrated her 101 birthday this week with something new. Never on her previous 100 birthday celebrations had the Richmond-area native received flowers. That changed this week.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Bartizan in Henrico closing restaurant, moving to event-only model
Bartizan, a restaurant in Henrico's west End, will close down its restaurant on August 20 - but the owner's say it's a cause for celebration.
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
RAM returning to Emporia this weekend
On Saturday and Sunday, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinics will return to Greensville County High School after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. RAM organizers are currently seeking general support volunteers for the medical clinics. Volunteers will offer clinic patients free dental, vision, and medical care. The patients are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification cards are required to use the services.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
Helping to keep a beloved Dinwiddie crossing guard safe while on the job
With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Wayne surprised him with some things to help keep him safe while he's on the job.
Five Virginia schools make list of most cost effective public schools in America
Virginia boasts five of the top fifty public schools in America, but which one gives you the most bang for your buck?
Back To School Rally awards supplies to Richmond students and teachers
The Northside Coalition for Children hosted its 14 annual Back 2 School Rally on Saturday as students and teachers get ready to head back to class later this month.
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church
In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
