ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Fiver | West Ham and the cost of needlessly fizzy premium-brand lager

By Scott Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UI5Kf_0hErLhyJ00

IT’S FRIDAY! TIME FOR A DRINK, THEN

Phew, what a scorcher, eh readers? Yay. But in this sort of frankly unpatriotic heat, it’s important that we pall-conditioned Brits remember to take steps to stay cool. That means going to work dressed sensibly for the weather, in one’s best string vest, preferably without too many egg stains; sitting in front of a fully blasting fan, and to hell with climate change or the energy crisis; and staying fully hydrated, which means laying off the Talisker, perhaps substituting it with a lighter Speyside, or adding a drop of water, or maybe even having a full cup of water, just the water, malt-free this time. Take care out there, kids.

Footballers across the land will be showing the way this weekend. With temperatures set to easily exceed 30C, all matches in the Premier League and Football League will stop for drinks in the middle of both halves. That’s in line with policy as set by the game’s administrators, and also common sense, two sets not usually known to overlap. Everyone will stop around the 25-minute mark to take on board water, energy gels and bananas, though how well it all goes down will depend on the intensity of the impromptu tactical salvo they’ll be simultaneously receiving as a result of being 3-0 down already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgnbT_0hErLhyJ00
Red hot at Hackney Marshes. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

As well as refreshing the players, these breaks will give those in the crowd opportunity to rehydrate themselves too, at the nearest serving hatch. However, even basic requirements occasionally come at luxury prices. Take the London Stadium, where long-suffering West Ham fans were last Sunday charged £7.60 for a pint of unnecessarily fizzy premium-brand lager, £4.50 for a popular heavily marketed red-branded carbonated soft beverage, and £3.20 for one of those aforementioned water drinks. Ooyah! Oof! Eh? Y’what?

With the bevvy the best part of two quid dearer than other London clubs, supporters were furious, so much so that the club, who don’t operate or profit from the concession stand, are now threatening to sue the footpads in charge if they don’t drop their prices in time for West Ham’s next home match. Whether the complaint will also reference the wine on sale depends very much on how one parses the information on the overhead sign, which has a 187ml bottle at £8 but with the price confusingly listed under the “pint” column . Eight bar for a pint of plonk sounds like a great deal to The Fiver, even in this weather, and we’re pretty sure at least one of West Ham’s former managers would surely agree.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Orpheus Media, managed by Mr Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for €100m” – you might know Mr Jaume Roures from this Ligue 1 financial shambles , so there are definitely no alarms at all, in the slightest, around Barcelona pulling some economic lever or whatnot to sell off more of the family jewels to his company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFNUl_0hErLhyJ00
Oh aye. Photograph: Álex Caparrós/Uefa/Getty Images

TYKE THAT

5 August: “Barnsley Football Club is delighted to announce that HEX.com are the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor and principal partner for 2022-23” – the League One side unveil a sponsorship deal with some crypto bros.

12 August: “Following recent events and a subsequent investigation, the club has assessed its relationship with its front-of-shirt sponsor and has taken steps to end that relationship with immediate effect. The HEX.com logo will not appear on the team’s kits going forward. Further comment will be issued in due course” – ah yes, the discriminatory and abusive social media posts by individuals understood to be involved with the crypto bros finally raise some red flags at Oakwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EckGv_0hErLhyJ00
A lack of due diligence, earlier. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

FIVER LETTERS

“Re: Tony Adams on Strictly Come Dancing ( yesterday’s Fiver letters ). I think the mentioned offside routine could be more inspirational than he realises . Hopefully no one will send his partner footage of the lift he attempted with Steve Morrow at Wembley in 1993, though” – Dan Ashley.

“Splendid to read of a banished coach getting fans to chant his instructions to players ( yesterday’s Quote of the Day ). Perhaps it could be extended to them delivering the pap that serves as post-match interviews. The chants of timeless classics such as ‘We got the ball in good areas’, ‘Always a difficult place to come to’ and ‘Not clinical in the final third’ would breathe a bit of life into the usual monotone drivel and save on ink” – Michael Lloyd.

“Shirt design nonsense has reached new levels : ‘A convergence of cultural icons remixed and recoded, the 22-23 third kit takes its inspiration from the iconic Manchester United graphic identity, using geometric shapes and patterns. We’ve blended these with a new interpretation of a classic club colour for a fresh, eye-catching kit.’ The game’s well and truly gone” – Dave Lloyd.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com . And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport . Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’ the day is … Dan Ashley.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

The SPFL is close to extending its TV deal with Sky Sports until 2029, by when the broadcaster would be entitled to show up to 60 Premiership matches a season for the sum of … £29.5m .

In possibly related news, Dundee United manager Jack Ross has apologised to travelling fans after they were subjected to a 7-0 Tin Pot qualifying shoeing by AZ Alkmaar. “We played against a good team in a tough venue but we conceded six goals in 26 minutes,” he sighed. “That’s not good, irrespective of the opponent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIT3j_0hErLhyJ00
Easy for AZ. Photograph: BSR Agency/Getty Images

New Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling says game time was the main reason for leaving Manchester City for Stamford Bridge. “The year and a bit I was out of the team taught me a lot about myself and made me value a lot of things,” he cooed.

West Ham are sniffing around a move for Barça’s Memphis Depay .

Jack Rodwell – you remember him – has completed a flamin’ move to Sydney FC. “Jack’s ability is unquestionable, he’s played at the very highest level and he has adapted to the Australian conditions extremely well,” cheered head coach Steve Corica. “I expect him to get even better this season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLkKp_0hErLhyJ00
Got to get that hot content. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

And new Bayern Munich signing Georgia Stanway has marked her song initiation at the club by going big .

STILL WANT MORE?

After 30 years of games, Keith Stuart bids farewell to Fifa as we know it .

What better way to fritter away a few Friday minutes than with a niche quiz on Premier League players loaned to Serie A.

Adam White has a chat with Reims manager Óscar García .

One thing, two things, three things, four things, five things, six things, seven things, eight things, nine things … 10 things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shcz0_0hErLhyJ00
Here. We. Go. Composite: Getty/Shutterstock

Another look at the Milk Cup after yesterday’s Fiver, by Ben Fisher .

Nottingham Forest appear to be throwing notes at anything with a pulse. The Rumour Mill has more .

And if it’s your thing … you can follow Big Website on Big Social FaceSpace . And INSTACHAT, TOO !

‘MINOTAUR ISN’T EVEN HISTORY. HE’S MYTHOLOGY’

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Darwin Núñez getting into the whole pub-car-park-infused carry-on

Wilfried Zaha and Luis Díaz both scored delightful goals at Anfield on Monday night, but that wasn’t the half of it for fans of aesthetic purity. That head-butt by Darwin Núñez was – and let’s put notions of the moral unacceptability of wanton uberviolence to one side – perfectly executed. A graceful spin followed by an unambiguous planting of the heed right into Joachim Andersen’s startled face, the crisp, clear connection registering a top mark of 11 on our patented Yosser Hughes-o-meter. The act would also score highly at a Highland Games, come to think of it, given Andersen crashed to the floor in the 12 o’clock position like a perfectly tossed caber.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Jack Rodwell
Person
Steve Corica
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Lager#Fizzy#Brits#Football League#Hackney Marshes
The Guardian

Why aren’t banks passing on interest rate rises to customers?

Millions of people are being short-changed on savings rates, with banks and building societies failing to pass on this month’s 0.5 percentage point interest rate rise, research has claimed. What’s happened?. On 4 August, the Bank of England pushed up interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

404K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy