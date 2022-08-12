ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 Online

Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6, Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 9

Detective Kreps narrates while boxing at the gym. He laments that with his low wage as a cop in New York City, he can barely afford to live there. He has taken extra jobs -- working security in Coney Island, helping out small-town police departments with multiple homicides. Kreps is...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#In Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Evie / Joe

After spending almost 12 years watching The Walking Dead, and two spinoffs, Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 was a breath of fresh air. Telling a concise story, complete with thrilling characters, events, and acting, is an excellent way to expand the world and the mythology. It...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Evil Season 3 Episode 10 Review: The Demon of the End

Are you telling me that nobody knows Leland was behind Monsignor's murder?. Evil Season 3 Episode 10 closed the book on the season of Demons, but it looks like there are more than ever hanging around. It's impossible not to come back to the idea that no logical adult can...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Life By Ella: Apple TV+ Trailer Drops Trailer for New Family Series

Apple TV+ has been ramping up its content slate with some of the most talked about original series. The streaming service's latest surefire hit is Life By Ella, premiering globally Friday, September 2. The series follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Quantum Leap

Martin Gero on Filming Keep Breathing, Melissa Barrera's Incredible Talent, and Quantum Leap's Return to TV. We caught up the very busy Martin Gero about two of his current projects -- Keep Breathing on Netflix and Quantum Leap coming to NBC. Read on!
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Last Light Trailer: Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Peacock Thriller

Matthew Fox will return to TV screens early next month. Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the five-part thriller, Last Light. "Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline.
TV SERIES
AFP

Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'

When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy