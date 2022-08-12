Read full article on original website
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 Online
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E6 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6, Gabby and Rachel’s journeys to find love continue in the...
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 9
Detective Kreps narrates while boxing at the gym. He laments that with his low wage as a cop in New York City, he can barely afford to live there. He has taken extra jobs -- working security in Coney Island, helping out small-town police departments with multiple homicides. Kreps is...
P-Valley Season 2 Episode 10
P-Valley Season 2 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 14
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 14 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 9
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 9 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Evie / Joe
After spending almost 12 years watching The Walking Dead, and two spinoffs, Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 was a breath of fresh air. Telling a concise story, complete with thrilling characters, events, and acting, is an excellent way to expand the world and the mythology. It...
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Terry Crews on the Thin Line Between Horror & Comedy, Tales of The Walking Dead, & More
The latest entry in The Walking Dead franchise is off and running. Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 aired Sunday night, and TV Fanatic got the chance to speak to Terry Crews about stepping into this universe. Check out the interview below. TV Fanatic: Were you a...
Evil Season 3 Episode 10 Review: The Demon of the End
Are you telling me that nobody knows Leland was behind Monsignor's murder?. Evil Season 3 Episode 10 closed the book on the season of Demons, but it looks like there are more than ever hanging around. It's impossible not to come back to the idea that no logical adult can...
Martin Gero on Filming Keep Breathing, Melissa Barrera's Incredible Talent, and Quantum Leap's Return to TV
We had the opportunity to chat with Martin Gero, who, together with his partner and collaborator, Brendan Gall, created Keep Breathing, currently stealing time from Netflix binge-watchers. Mr. Gero is also the man behind bringing Quantum Leap back to NBC, and we chatted about both shows and much more in...
Life By Ella: Apple TV+ Trailer Drops Trailer for New Family Series
Apple TV+ has been ramping up its content slate with some of the most talked about original series. The streaming service's latest surefire hit is Life By Ella, premiering globally Friday, September 2. The series follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what...
Quantum Leap
Martin Gero on Filming Keep Breathing, Melissa Barrera's Incredible Talent, and Quantum Leap's Return to TV. We caught up the very busy Martin Gero about two of his current projects -- Keep Breathing on Netflix and Quantum Leap coming to NBC. Read on!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
Cabinet of Curiosities: Guillermo Del Toro's Horror Anthology Series Gets October Premiere
Netflix has a Halloween surprise in store for fans of Guillermo del Toro. The streaming service announced Monday that the Award-winning director's new series will see the light of day in October. The anthology will give fans two stories per day, beginning Tuesday, October 25. If you prefer to watch...
Last Light Trailer: Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Peacock Thriller
Matthew Fox will return to TV screens early next month. Peacock on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the five-part thriller, Last Light. "Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," reads the logline.
Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Apple TV+ Series Gets First Look and Premiere Date
Charlie Hunnam will be back on TV screens later this year. Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at Shantaram, a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), and based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. The show is described as "a hopeful cinematic love...
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
