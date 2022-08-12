Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Health insurance update: Local control leads to solutions
When Idaho’s Legislature and Gov. Brad Little teamed up to provide $105 million in additional funding to supplement Idaho school districts’ health insurance costs, many hailed it as a “game changer” that would allow districts to join the state insurance plan with its relatively low premiums.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Press: Reports of Reclaim Idaho K-12 initiative price tag overblown
The Reclaim Idaho education funding initiative might not impose a $570 million-a-year tax hit on all Idahoans, Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported Sunday. It’s the latest installment in an ongoing debate over the Reclaim Idaho initiative — and claims that the measure would inadvertently repeal income tax cuts passed by the 2022 Legislature.
idahoednews.org
New nonprofit emerges in support of ‘free market’ education
There’s a new think tank in town. The Mountain States Policy Center advertises itself as a nonpartisan research group. Its goal is to promote the free market, individual liberty and limited government in Washington, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. Chris Cargill is the group’s incoming executive director. He has worked...
idahoednews.org
Idaho colleges don’t have much freedom to move in a post-Roe climate
Colleges and universities across the country are changing their health policies in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. Some states are requiring schools to provide abortion pills, and others are ramping up access to emergency contraceptives.
idahoednews.org
Posted: K-12 job applicants welcome
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
idahoednews.org
Aug. 30: A $261.4 million school election day
School districts across Idaho will seek over $261.4 million from local taxpayers on Aug. 30. Twelve of the state’s 115 districts are making requests, with amounts ranging from an $80 million plant facilities levy in Coeur d’Alene to a $59.4 million bond issue for a new elementary school and other upgrades in the Middleton district.
idahoednews.org
Idaho State will go carbon neutral, Satterlee announces in fall address
Starting today, Idaho State University will be working toward a new goal: carbon neutrality. This school year, the university will collect data on its carbon footprint, install solar power on its residence hall rooftops, add electric vehicle charging stations on campus, and transition the university fleet to electric vehicles. There will also be a focus on recycling and composting.
