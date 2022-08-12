ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021

The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
NFL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Carson Wentz
Bleacher Report

Jets' Garrett Wilson: Joe Flacco's WR-Friendly Passes Different Than Zach Wilson

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is taking first-team reps for the New York Jets in the wake of Zach Wilson's knee surgery, and the team's receivers are noticing a difference in their styles. Jets rookie Garrett Wilson explained how he feels Flacco's passes are more catered to the wideouts. "There's definitely...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
NFL
#Washington Commanders#American Football#Href Https Twitter Com
Bleacher Report

Roquan Smith to Travel with Bears but Won't Play vs. Seahawks amid Trade Request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith will travel with the team but will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks amid his trade request, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Tuesday. Eberflus described Smith as "engaged" despite the ongoing impasse between the linebacker and the organization regarding his...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Training camp and preseason games are important for every NFL team. But perhaps even more so for franchises currently in a state like the Chicago Bears, who are looking to turn things around in a new era led by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. There are a lot of young,...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

King: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Have 49ers Playbook, Attend Meetings amid Trade Rumors

Jimmy Garoppolo clearly isn't preparing to spend the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the veteran quarterback doesn't even have a playbook. He also reportedly doesn't attend quarterback or team meetings and "barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese." Garoppolo has a...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
NFL

