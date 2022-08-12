Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Bleacher Report
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League. According...
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Joe Flacco's WR-Friendly Passes Different Than Zach Wilson
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is taking first-team reps for the New York Jets in the wake of Zach Wilson's knee surgery, and the team's receivers are noticing a difference in their styles. Jets rookie Garrett Wilson explained how he feels Flacco's passes are more catered to the wideouts. "There's definitely...
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Austin Ekeler Talks Goals for 2022, Fantasy Football, More in B/R AMA
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has proven to be one of the NFL's most dynamic offensive weapons, making a major impact in both the ground game and passing game. He joined B/R for an AMA that touched on everything, including his love of fantasy football, advice for fantasy...
Bleacher Report
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith to Travel with Bears but Won't Play vs. Seahawks amid Trade Request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith will travel with the team but will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks amid his trade request, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Tuesday. Eberflus described Smith as "engaged" despite the ongoing impasse between the linebacker and the organization regarding his...
Bleacher Report
Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
Training camp and preseason games are important for every NFL team. But perhaps even more so for franchises currently in a state like the Chicago Bears, who are looking to turn things around in a new era led by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. There are a lot of young,...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Discusses Potential Vikings Contract: 'The Future Is Very Bright'
Justin Jefferson saw the wide receiver market skyrocket this offseason. He knows he's next. But as he sits a season away from being eligible for a long-term contract extension, Jefferson is keeping his focus on team success. “I love it,” Jefferson told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I love it...
Bleacher Report
King: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Have 49ers Playbook, Attend Meetings amid Trade Rumors
Jimmy Garoppolo clearly isn't preparing to spend the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the veteran quarterback doesn't even have a playbook. He also reportedly doesn't attend quarterback or team meetings and "barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese." Garoppolo has a...
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Reflects on Debut: 'It Was Very Special'
Even though it was just preseason, Kenny Pickett's first taste of NFL action was nothing short of stellar. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie completed 13 of his 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, helping lead his team to a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks. “It was very special,”...
Bleacher Report
Andy Reid Says Tyreek Hill Trade Gives Chiefs 'a Little Juice' to Rejuvenate Offense
Trading Tyreek Hill didn't just provide the Kansas City Chiefs with five draft picks. It also gave coach Andy Reid some motivation. The Chiefs coach told Peter King of NBC Sports he has "a little juice" to keep the Chiefs' offensive momentum rolling without Hill in the 2022 season. "It's...
