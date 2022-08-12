ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Mar-a-Lago raid an act of political vengeance?

By Audacy Staff
 4 days ago

The world is still reeling from news that broke earlier this week that the FBI unceremoniously raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Was it an act of political vengeance ... and if so, will it backfire by galvanizing Trump supporters for a 2024 run? Listen to the best voices in conservative radio break it down below.

Keep listening for information on how dangerous it is to criminalize opposition, a discussion of how much faith regular Americans have in the FBI and the most important question of all: Could the raid push Trump back into the White House?

