Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder
BOSTON (AP) — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned on August 11, 2022, in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk […]
Alabama woman claims sister-in-law, 2 nieces brutally beat her after going out to bar
An Alabama woman claimed that her sister-in-law and two nieces attacked her while at a bar last week, with one using a pair of brass knuckles, according to a local report. Lola Weaver suffered a broken nose, fractured sinus cavity, scratches to her body and needed three stitches on her face, FOX10 News in Alabama reported.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police
A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.
California 12-year-old steals minivan, leads deputies on high-speed chase
A 12-year-old boy from California is in hot water after he took his family's minivan on a joyride, leading police on a high-speed chase. A Fresno County Sheriff's deputy saw a large cloud of dust at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a minivan had hit an advertisement sign. When...
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George's County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Alabama Department of Corrections says staffing issues aren't as bad as some claim
The Alabama Department of Corrections is pushing back on claims in newly filed federal court documents, arguing their chronic short staffing issues are not as bad as some are claiming. WAAY 31’s I-Team exposed the staffing crisis at Limestone Correctional Facility and confirmed through ADOC internal reporting that the staffing...
Business owner fleeing California for Alabama over crime: ‘Just hard-working people living their life’
An Oakland businessman says he is selling out and moving to Muscle Shoals after dealing with rampant crime for too long. Derek Drake is a Bay Area native, the son of former Oakland Raider Art Thoms, who bought a string of laundromats 45 years ago. According to ABC7 in San...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
Former Democratic California congressman TJ Cox indicted for money laundering and fraud
Terrance John "TJ" Cox, who represented California's 21st congressional district as a Democrat from 2019 to 2021, was indicted on 28 counts of money laundering, wire fraud, campaign fraud, and other charges on Tuesday. Cox, 59, was arrested by FBI agents around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and booked into...
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2
A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Man killed during shooting in Boston's South End
BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
Man on GPS Bracelet is Latest Person to be Shot on Regina Road in Dorchester
In the early hours of Sunday at approximately 1:20am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the area of Regina Street an area that is not new to the plague of city gun violence. When officers arrived they began...
