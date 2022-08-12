ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

WRBL News 3

Alabama inmate arraigned on charges for 1980 Boston murder

BOSTON (AP) — A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned on August 11, 2022, in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk […]
BOSTON, MA
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
Fox News

Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police

A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
The Post and Courier

Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping

COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
Daily Voice

Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2

A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed during shooting in Boston's South End

BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...
BOSTON, MA
WAFF

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRDW-TV

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
ALLENDALE, SC
