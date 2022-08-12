ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Midseason Pickup Notes Similarities Between 2022 & 2016 LA Teams

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago

Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson knows a thing or two when it comes to winning ball games.

When you play for the Dodgers, you win games. Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson and his team are in the midst of a 10-game win streak, but this feeling of winning is not something out of the ordinary for Thompson.

Thompson first played for the Dodgers in 2016 before being picked up by the club again midway through the 2022 season. Winning was a formula for the Dodgers in 2016 and remains the same now in 2022. Thompson discussed the similar mindset he has had since day one in Dodger blue (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra , The OC Register).

“I think it’s pretty expected here, that’s kind of the crazy thing. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time. That’s how it has been, or at least that’s how it was six years ago when I was here: just try to go win a baseball game today. This group is certainly very capable of winning every day. It’s pretty cool.”

The Dodgers haven't just been winning games. In fact, they've been dominating their opponents and have won all 10 of their games in a row by multiple runs.

Win streaks are nice, but glory is nicer and Thompson is all too familiar of coming up short of the World Series. The Dodgers finished with 91 wins in 2016, good enough for first in the NL West, but would eventually lose in the NLCS to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

If the Dodgers can keep up their level of play, they can go down as one of the greatest Dodgers teams in the history of the franchise.

MLB
