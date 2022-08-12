Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order Targeting Conversion Therapy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - This morning, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order discouraging the practice of conversion therapy in the commonwealth. Wolf says he hopes his signature sends a strong message both to those who practice the discredited therapy, and the victims. “It is a bad and traumatic practice...
Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers
Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out
Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
Municipalities Learn Raccoon Refuse is No Longer in Business
After months of garbage collection backlogs, Erie News Now has learned Raccoon Refuse has closed. That's according to Union City Borough, Cranesville and Summit Township who rely on the Spartansburg company for service. The municipalities received an email from Raccoon Refuse Monday morning which let them know the company is...
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Raccoon Refuse Closes, Leaving Customers Scrambling
Raccoon Refuse closed Monday, leaving thousands of local customers scrambling. They're trying to find new waste disposal companies and trying to get refunds for months of service they paid for but never received. "Don't they have any heart at all or any conscience about what they did?" asked Sally Umholtz....
Vehicle Restriction Posted on Route 5 Bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek
A vehicle restriction has been posted on the Route 5 (E. Lake Rd.) bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Rd./Carters Beach Rd. and Barrlett Rd., is now restricted to one truck...
Hoffman Family of Erie Reflects on Loss in the Northwest Airlines Flight 255 Crash in Detroit 35-Years-Ago
August 16 at 8:46 p.m. marks 35 years since one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history, the crash of Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in Detroit. The memory of the disaster is personal for the family of 23-year-old Army 2nd Lt. Christine Hoffman of Erie. She was heading back to Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas after using a free ticket to make a surprise visit home to her family.
PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department Teamed Up to Hold DUI Simulation
PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department has teamed up to conduct a simulated DUI traffic stop. The simulation was held Tuesday, August 16, in the Fairview Middle School parking lot to bring awareness to the issue of impaired driving. As Labor Day approaches, law enforcement warn of drivers under the...
County Fair Crowds Love 'Oakley the Tree Man'
The Warren County Fair has concluded and carnival lovers must wait until next summer for another week of fun at the fairgrounds. However, visitors to this year's event are probably still in awe after meeting Oakley the Tree Man. He's a 12-foot tall, walking, talking tree who fills people with delight everywhere he goes, especially children.
8 Questions to ask your doctor after a South Florida Car Accident
Originally Posted On: https://boddenbennettlaw.com/8-questions-to-ask-your-doctor-after-a-south-florida-car-accident/. Been in a car accident in South Florida? Ask Your Doctor These 8 Questions. Involvement in any accident is tremendously unpleasant and stressful, but being involved in an accident involving a car can wind up being somewhat of a complicated issue. It is possible that getting...
Man Missing from Warren State Hospital Found
UPDATE: The man reported from Warren State Hospital has been located, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No further details were disclosed. Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is missing from Warren State Hospital. Jorden Mickens, 24, walked away from the facility around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Mickens, who...
Work to Start on Removal of S. Perry St. Bridge in Titusville
Work is expected to start next week to remove the S. Perry St. bridge over Oil Creek in the City of Titusville, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday. The streel truss bridge was built in 1900 and closed in 2017 after an inspection uncovered damage. The bridge was...
Nearly 500 Arrested for DUI Statewide During Operation Nighthawk
Pennsylvania State Police arrested nearly 500 people statewide for driving under the influence during Operation Nighthawk over the weekend. Out of the 6,286 total drivers contacted, 492 were arrested. 2,219 citations and 4,051 warning were issued. Police also made 279 other criminal arrests. State Police Troop E, which covers Erie,...
Buffalo Rose to Headline Penultimate 8 Great Tuesday Concert
The end of summer is getting closer, with only two more 8 Great Tuesday concerts left to go. Buffalo Rose is the headliner for the Tuesday, August 16th, concert at liberty park. The six-piece folk and Americana band hails from Pittsburgh, and they've been around for six years now. In...
State Police Investigate Theft of $17K in iPhones from Edinboro Walmart
Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects who stole more than $17,000 worth of iPhones from the Walmart in the Edinboro area. It happened Aug. 6 around 10 p.m. at the store at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. The suspects...
Celebrate Erie Set to Return Friday After a Two Year Break
After a two-year break, Celebrate Erie returns to the gem city, celebrating all our region has to offer. The downtown party kicks off Friday, August 19th with a performance by the X Ambassadors, an Ithaca-based rock group with a certified platinum record. The fun will continue Saturday and Sunday with...
Teen Arrested, Another Suspect Wanted on Charges in Erie Shootout
City of Erie Police detectives have made progress in their investigation into a shootout earlier this month. It happened at W. 29th and Cherry St. on Aug. 6. A 16 year old was shot in the shoulder. A 17 year old has been taken into custody, and there is a...
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Erie Singer/Songwriter Makes Top 5 in National Competition
We have an update on an Erie singer/songwriter's chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl. She is among the top 5 finalists. Amber Otto, or 'Cookie', is among the top 5 finalists in the "Opening Act" competition. That's where fans vote to choose an opening act the upcoming Hollywood Bowl.
