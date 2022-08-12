ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

GigEm247 Podcast: Previewing the Texas A&M offense in 2022

Kickoff of the 2022 season is just 18 days away and anticipation is building for Texas A&M’s opener against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3. On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Jeff Tarpley look at various storylines pertaining to the offensive side of the ball at roughly the midway point of fall camp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
