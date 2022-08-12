Read full article on original website
GigEm247 Podcast: Previewing the Texas A&M offense in 2022
Kickoff of the 2022 season is just 18 days away and anticipation is building for Texas A&M’s opener against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3. On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Jeff Tarpley look at various storylines pertaining to the offensive side of the ball at roughly the midway point of fall camp.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 12 thoughts on Miami
1. Miami has generated a lot of attention in the off season via the return of head coach Mario Cristobal and the emergence of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. They're considered by many to be the favorite for the ACC Coastal Division title. 2. They were also highly thought of going...
