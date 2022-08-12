Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
More free summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 16, 18 and 21
More free summer concerts are in store this week with upcoming performances set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza, as well as Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park. The concert on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South...
Chronicle
Free Musical Performances Among Highlights of the Upcoming Southwest Washington Fair
Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. There’s a full slate of music and entertainment scheduled for the 2022 Southwest Washington Fair, and some of the options won’t cost you a cent after paying for admission.
southsoundmag.com
Simple Goodness Sisters Hosting Garlic & Goats Festival This Sunday
Don’t miss family fun for everyone at the upcoming Garlic & Goats Festival. Hosted by Simple Goodness Sisters, the free event is set for this Sunday, Aug. 21, from 11-4 p.m. in Wilkeson. The event features a goat-petting zoo as well as lots of garlic for both planting and...
seattlerefined.com
Grunge and grief: Layne Staley's mom reflects on her son's legacy
His name is synonymous with Seattle's grunge scene. Layne Staley gained international fame as the lead singer of Alice in Chains, a band that crashed onto the music scene with their debut album "Facelift" in 1990. Staley's legacy and voice are still fondly remembered 20 years since his passing. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022
Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors. It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice. Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new...
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
myedmondsnews.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State
We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
iheart.com
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
MyNorthwest.com
Did the mayor get Seattle’s Mount Rushmore of athletes right?
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was put on-the-spot by the Gee and Ursula Show to identify the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of Seattle sports, and made some controversial choices in the process. Gee asked the mayor recently if he was flying into SeaTac Airport and had the opportunity to witness the...
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Chronicle
Centralia Teen Heading to Las Vegas for ‘American Idol’ Auditions
Centralia High School junior Ellen Buzzard, who goes by “Elle,” took the stage at The Juice Box Friday night for a performance during which she announced she has been selected to audition in front of the judges of hit television show “American Idol” in Las Vegas this fall.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Boeing Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2022 Boeing Classic prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Wash., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Boeing Classic prize...
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Comments / 1