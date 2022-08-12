ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hays Post

Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas

BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future

Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Activists scramble to cover cost of recount launched by Colby woman

TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen expressed confidence Monday that $229,000 would be secured to finance a hand recount of more than 920,000 votes cast statewide on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution restricting the right to abortion. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office set a 5 p.m....
COLBY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas road projects added to KDOT's to-do list

ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects, including Ellis, Sheridan and Osborne counties, – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🎙 Fort Hays State University welcomes new chief of police

Following an extensive search, Fort Hays State University selected Terrance "Terry" Pierce as its next chief of police. Pierce succeeds Edward Howell, who retired from the force in June of this year after a career in law enforcement that spanned 40 years. Chief Pierce comes to FHSU from Pittsburg State...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

$6.7M grant will fund innovative technologies along U.S. 83

TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation was awarded a $6.7 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project. This project will improve safety and economic productivity on a 100-mile stretch of U.S. 83, from...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

YOUNKER: Other ways to improve soil health

For several years now there has been a real emphasis on using cover crops or adding livestock into cropping systems to improve soil health, and for some producers using these practices has work very well. But focusing on just of couple of these practices, which seem to get the most media coverage, we may not be paying attention to, or thinking about other ways to improve the resiliency of our soil and continue to grow profitable crops.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
POTUS
Hays Post

Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field

PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
