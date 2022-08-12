Read full article on original website
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kan. hand recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
20 states, D.C. join in opposing Texas suit on emergency abortion care
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The...
Governor appoints 3 to the Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Speak up for women and our economic future
Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action. I teach my students how to...
Activists scramble to cover cost of recount launched by Colby woman
TOPEKA — Anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen expressed confidence Monday that $229,000 would be secured to finance a hand recount of more than 920,000 votes cast statewide on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution restricting the right to abortion. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office set a 5 p.m....
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
NW Kansas road projects added to KDOT's to-do list
ANDOVER – Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz have announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects, including Ellis, Sheridan and Osborne counties, – a total investment of more than $520 million – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan, IKE.
OPINION: Amid partisan strife in Kansas, the art of (avoiding) war
This summer, as civil war looms ever closer, I’ve begun to take seriously that old adage from “The Godfather Part II,” invoking the spirit of such luminaries as Sun Tzu and Machiavelli: Keep your friends close. Keep your enemies closer. In other words: Get involved in church...
🎙 Fort Hays State University welcomes new chief of police
Following an extensive search, Fort Hays State University selected Terrance "Terry" Pierce as its next chief of police. Pierce succeeds Edward Howell, who retired from the force in June of this year after a career in law enforcement that spanned 40 years. Chief Pierce comes to FHSU from Pittsburg State...
Zone of death: Four days spent deep in Yellowstone backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.”. Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and...
$6.7M grant will fund innovative technologies along U.S. 83
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation was awarded a $6.7 million Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project. This project will improve safety and economic productivity on a 100-mile stretch of U.S. 83, from...
YOUNKER: Other ways to improve soil health
For several years now there has been a real emphasis on using cover crops or adding livestock into cropping systems to improve soil health, and for some producers using these practices has work very well. But focusing on just of couple of these practices, which seem to get the most media coverage, we may not be paying attention to, or thinking about other ways to improve the resiliency of our soil and continue to grow profitable crops.
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON —First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID on vacation in South Carolina, according to a statement from the White House. This comes just days after President Biden recovered from the virus. After a negative COVID test Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First lady began to...
Police ID man who rammed car into US Capitol barrier, fired shots
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just...
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
Berges, Leiker presumptive new Ellis County commissioners after canvass
Candidates Michael Berges and Nathan Leiker were certified as the winners of Ellis County Commission seats after a canvass Monday morning. Both candidates are presumptive commissioners elect, as there are no Democratic challengers on the ballot in November's general election. The canvass board accepted 94 provisional ballots Monday morning. None...
