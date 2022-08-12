Read full article on original website
Leon Miller remembered as community leader, educator
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is mourning the loss of community leader and educator Leon Miller. He died Monday from complications of several illnesses. Miller spent the majority of his education career at Gulf Coast State College. Athletics was a big part of his life. He was an assistant coach for the Commodores […]
WJHG-TV
Longtime educator and coach in Bay County, Leon Miller, has passed away
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a sad farewell to a longtime educator and coach for our area, and a man who won’t soon be forgotten by the thousands he touched in some way. Leon Miller passed away Monday at the age of 89. Leon was a graduate of Rosenwald High School who went on to play college hoops in Texas. After earning his degree he came back to Rosenwald and led that school’s basketball program for many years. He then moved on to what was then Gulf Coast Community College where he helped coach and served as the Coordinator of Minority Services. This some video we shot last summer when two of his players from the 64-65 Rosenwald team, David Lee Jones Sr. and Samuel Fitz, made their way to his house to present the coach with a special blanket dedicated to their team, and to him. Jones saying at that time “He was a mentor to us, like a father figure, a pillar in the community.” And he added simply, “He’s just a nice gentleman!”
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16th
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2022 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Saltwater Fishing Licenses […]
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvements to be unveiled at Tuesday meeting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach is all clear. But when the skies open up, flooding becomes a major issue. “It can be impassible, a lot of time they’ll put signs up, a lot of times the police actually come out with lights and keep people out and turn them back around,” Ray Wilcox, a Panama City Beach resident said.
WJHG-TV
Vets Pets Closing
Rain chances will increase over the days ahead. Andre Bivins was convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man. Bivins will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
getthecoast.com
Meet the nine women to be inducted into 2022 Okaloosa County Women’s Hall of Fame
The Okaloosa County Commission on the State of Women has announced the nine local women who will be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame for 2022. 125 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was created in 1995. The Hall of Fame was created...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. After bigtime morning storms on the coasts of Walton and Bay Counties, the rest of the morning will quiet down. While we don’t have much of a rain chance for the rest of this morning, we will see storms redevelop by the end of the day today across the Panhandle. So if you’re planning on being out after 3 or 4pm this afternoon, go ahead and keep the umbrella with you for the late day and evening.
St. Joe restaurant, “Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar” opening Monday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City is opening this Monday! “Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay. The restaurant’s cuisine reflects the historic location as well, with dishes equally inspired by traditional Southern flavors […]
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
mypanhandle.com
Will this be the year of no hurricanes?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 15
River: Mostly crappie, catfish. Bay: A few redfish, trout, black drum, and black snapper. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store...
Huge tornado forms over Gulf of Mexico off Destin beach
A tornado formed over the Gulf of Mexico off a Florida beach and it was captured on video.
fosterfollynews.net
Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida Holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’ on Saturday, August 13, 2022
Live Oak Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida held their annual ‘Back 2 School Bash’ on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10AM to 1PM, as seen in these photos from the event by Paul Goulding Photography. Backpacks, dental/vision screenings, sports/school physicals, vaccines, vendors, food distribution, clothes giveaways and more...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WEAR
Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning
A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
Lynn Haven officials evacuate neighborhood after gas leak
UPDATE: The fire is out and people have returned home after a storm caused a gas leak, Lynn Haven officials confirmed. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven first responders are evacuating homes after a lightning strike caused a gas leak in the area. Lynn Haven police said the strike hit a tree which caused […]
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and mostly dry night in the panhandle w/lows in the mid 70s. On Tuesday the heat is on again with highs in the 80s (coast) and 90s (inland) w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 20% Tuesday and 30% Wednesday. Rain chances jump up to 70% Thursday and through the weekend as temperatures fall into the upper 80s. For now, the tropics remain quiet through the weekend.
visitpanamacitybeach.com
Gills Galore: Scubadiving in St. Andrews State Park
Boasting one-and-a-half miles of rippling water and toasty sand, St. Andrews State Park provides the perfect relaxation destination for locals and tourists alike. What originally served as a harbor defense installation during World War II became a sandy oasis for the community in 1951. Today, the park has jetties, two fishing piers, boat ramp, nature trails, campground, and even a shuttle service to nearby Shell Island. So whether you enjoy soaking up the rays on the park’s beaches or fishing off the piers, St. Andrews State Park has what you’re looking for.
