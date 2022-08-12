Mack Brown and his staff are welcoming in their best recruiting class over the past four years as the roster continues to be turned over from the previous regime. One of the prized recruits from this class is five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, a Virginia native that picked the Tar Heels over fellow Atlantic Coast Conference foe Virginia. Rice was a monster pickup for UNC in this class and he could be an anchor on their offensive line for years to come. Ahead of this season, Rice is earning some praise as he landed on On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American Team for...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 38 MINUTES AGO