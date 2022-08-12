Malcolm Gladwell, addressing criticism: 'Solitary work' can be done at home but for creative work, 'offices really do matter'

Lainey Molnar is on a mission to call out society on the infinite sexist and unrealistic pressures it places on women. The 33-year-old artist from Hungary illustrates the reality of what it is like to be a woman in this day and age through comics that explore topics like femininity, double standards, societal pressures, expectations and other problematic norms that modern independent women face. "I believe that the pressure on women comes from both inside our own community and outside, be it family, media, or men," Molnar told Bored Panda.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO