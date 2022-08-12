Read full article on original website
band on the run
4d ago
leaves will turn colors, fall off trees. sky will turn gray. cold winds will blow and eventually snow. this global warming needs to stop.
3
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
lite987whop.com
Rain chances to start the week
Some parts of the region could see rounds of heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday, but where exactly that rain will fall is still to be determined. At the moment, it looks most likely to fall over parts of Indiana and Illinois, but depending on how the system sets up, parts of western Kentucky could get some of that rain as well—that’s according to National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Weilgos.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
realtree.com
How Indiana Became the Best Big-Buck State in the Nation
This past month, my TV crew and I road-tripped across Indiana, interviewing hunters for a documentary on big deer. We talked to dozens of guys who have hunted local farms all their lives and who recently shot massive whitetails. The smallest shoulder mount we filmed scored 170 inches; the largest was 220 nontypical. Racks that taped 180 and 190 inches were everywhere. I knew Indiana was good, but dang, man.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WANE-TV
DNR grant provides $100,000 to Maumee River for water quality improvements
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday 20 counties will receive grants totaling over $1.2 million through the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement Program (LARE). The grants will fund projects that will improve seven lakes and 17 streams across Indiana, including...
WANE-TV
Inflation Reduction Act could expand renewable energy use in Indiana, experts say
INDIANAPOLIS – Part of the Inflation Reduction Act aims to expand use of wind and solar energy, and experts say you could see that happen in Indiana. Businesses say a federal renewable energy tax credit has helped more Hoosiers make the switch to solar. And there’s a chance it could bring more homes and businesses on board.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Numerous showers and storms overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — A few spotty showers have popped up this evening, as an area of low pressure moves in to Indiana. Most areas will stay dry this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous after midnight tonight. No severe weather is expected but rumbles of thunder will be...
Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Government Technology
Indiana Faces Challenges to Support Electric Vehicles
(TNS) — One of the best features of her 5-year-old BMW X5, according to Lisa Putnam, is that she can avoid a trip to the gas station for up to three months. But she acknowledges complications that come with owning a hybrid SUV. Those complications provide a taste of what other electric vehicle owners are experiencing as Indiana ponders a transition toward an increasingly electrified automotive future.
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
Billions available to Indiana Residents
holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana taxpayers to see rebate checks soon
CHICAGO - Rebate checks are heading to the homes of Indiana taxpayers. The state auditor says nearly two million paper checks began printing this week to return a portion of Indiana's budget reserves. Eligible taxpayers can expect to receive a check for $325, or $650 for married couples. The checks...
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
Inside Indiana Business
Poor ranking for Indiana education
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems in 2022, and it does not offer a flattering view of Indiana. The Hoosier State comes in at number 51 among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. WalletHub compared the...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
