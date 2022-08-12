Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
Parents, need a side hustle? The Murray School District is hiring
MURRAY, Utah — If you’re a parent in need of a side hustle, the Murray School District wants to talk to you. Unlike many Utah school districts, Murray is fully staffed when it comes to its teachers for the new school year that began Monday. But like many others, the district needs support staff, according to Superintendent Jennifer Covington.
Salt Lake City
Officials said trouble began in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck rolled near the Storm Mountain picnic area. 3300 South between Main Street and State Street had several road closures over the weekend and into Monday morning after a water main break. 16 hours ago. Aimee Cobabe. How much...
Provo university hopes to reduce shortage of mental health practitioners
PROVO, Utah — A little-known university in Provo held its graduation ceremony this weekend. And it could be that, one day, you’ll visit one of the graduates at your doctor’s office. It wasn’t BYU or UVU, but the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. “We were...
Church announces names of 2 future temples; another temple rededicated
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the names of two temples to be built in the near future. In April, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple would be built in Birmingham, England. The church announced Monday temple will be known as the Birmingham England Temple. It will be the third temple in Great Britain.
Power outage impacting much of Magna and West Valley City
SALT LAKE CITY UTAH — This morning, around 5:10 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) was made aware of power outages in West Valley and Magna due to an emergency repair at the substation. RMP said at least 2,683 customers have been affected. Just an hour later the power has...
Cox says chapel at old Utah State Prison site will remain
DRAPER, Utah — The old Utah State Prison is now a thing of the past. On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and former Gov. Gary Herbert walked through the facility one last time. Cox says a chapel is the only part of the facility that will remain. However, Cox says...
Police looking for suspect in West Valley drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City, Utah. Lt. Jason Vincent from the West Valley Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the area of 3100 West and 4400 South around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police...
Victim of fatal accident identified, SR 190 reopens in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — One woman was killed and multiple others were injured, including a 4-year-old child, after an empty dump truck crashed into a passenger vehicle Monday morning on SR 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The woman who died has been identified as Jessica Keetch Minnesota, age 36,...
Water main break causes road closures on 3300 South
SALT LAKE CITY — The South Salt Lake Police Department advised drivers that the eastbound lanes of 3300 South are closed between Main Street and State Street. The closure comes after a water main break over the weekend. The water main break happened on Sunday. The SSLPD said in...
Suspect in Heber murder found dead, police say
HEBER, Utah — The Heber City Police Department announced Tuesday that a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Heber City last month has been found dead in Oregon. Police had been searching for 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman since his girlfriend, 36-year-old Julie Burns, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on July 14.
UPDATE: Family of missing Stanton Porter releases statement regarding his death
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — 43-year-old Stanton John Porter was found deceased on his family’s property Sunday. Porter’s family has released a statement regarding his death. “It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning,” the statement reads. “The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort. Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his three-year-old daughter Elle.”
UPDATE: Power is back on in Bountiful after power outage affected at least 5,200
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful City reported at least 5,200 people were without power in the northeast part of the city. Power has now been restored. Bountiful City took to Twitter Monday evening to announce the power outage. According to Bountiful City Light & Power, investigators determined the cause to...
EB off ramp at 3300 S, I-15 closed after a car hit a pedestrian
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car near 325 W. and 3400 S. in South Salt Lake this evening. He has been taken to the hospital. South Salt Lake Police say they have had to close the 3300...
Three people charged after staged kidnapping for YouTube video, police say
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police were dispatched after three individuals reportedly conducted a staged kidnapping Saturday. Police say it was for a YouTube video. According to The West Jordan Police Department, the three individuals had one person with their hands bound and a cloth over their head. They were being carried away by another individual. The scene caused concern from many bystanders.
4moms infant swings and rockers recalled over strangulation danger
SALT LAKE CITY — 4moms and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have issued a recall of almost two million children’s MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. Thorley Industries, LLC, d.b.a. 4moms, of Pittsburgh, PA, recalled the products after receiving reports that an infant became entangled in...
